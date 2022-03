Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Work is wrapping up on one downtown Rochester project and continues to move ahead on two others. Work at the Two Discovery Square Building is concentrating on interior areas as it nears completion. Developer M.A. Mortenson Co. has indicated construction is ahead of schedule. Work on the building began in Sept. 2020 and a topping-off ceremony was held last March. The building will be connected to One Discovery Square along 2nd Ave SW, south of the downtown Mayo Clinic campus. One Discovery Square opened in 2019. The two buildings are part of the DMC initiative.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO