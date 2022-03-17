ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of Projects to Close Parts of Po‘ipū Road

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad work will close portions of Po‘ipū Road in March and April for a pair of projects, the County of Kaua‘i announced. Po‘ipū Road, from Kōloa Road to Waikomo Road, in Kōloa will be closed March 21 and March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30...

My Daily Record.com

Gas line hit closes road

Erwin Road is closed to traffic between Tilghman Drive and Averasboro Road after a contractor reportedly struck a major gas line in the area. The road is expected to be closed for at least an hour. Check back with mydailyrecord.com for more updates on this breaking news story.
WBTV

Large water main break closes part of Lebanon Road in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Lebanon Road is closed in Mint Hill Thursday afternoon due to a large water main break, authorities said. According to Mint Hill Police, the break happened on Lebanon Road at Singletree Road. The force of the water is throwing debris into the air and onto the roadway, law enforcement said.
KHON2

Parts of Kaukonahua Road closed due to accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that parts of Kaukonahua Road is closed due to an accident and downed poles at around 7 p.m. The road is closed from Thompson Corner to Wilikina. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You...
Hawaii Magazine

Waipiʻo Valley Road Closed Indefinitely

Visitors to Hawaiʻi Island will want to know about this. Waipiʻo Valley Road, which leads to one of the Islands’ all-time favorite attractions for visitors—Waipiʻo Valley—has been closed indefinitely and will only allow residents, property owners, farmers and leaseholders into the area for the foreseeable future. This is to address the deteriorating road conditions and occasional rockslides, which have made the already dangerous route even more of a concern for the state. Going straight down into the valley, Waipiʻo Vally Road was already a somewhat harrowing drive, and the worsening condition of the road has been a point of concern for many locals and visitors for years.
NBCMontana

Yellowstone to close roads for spring plowing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Spring plowing operations have begun in Yellowstone National Park and some roads will begin closing due to over snow travel on March 6. Over snow travel will end on March 15 at 9 p.m. and some roads will reopen to automobile travel on Apr. 15 at 8 a.m., weather-permitting.
Hutch Post

Hesston Road project to begin Monday

NEWTON, Kan. — An improvement project for Hesston Road is scheduled to begin March 14. The road was previously U.S. 81 in the days before interstates were built and is the most heavily traveled road maintained by Harvey County. The $4.1 million project includes road resurfacing from the Newton...
HESSTON, KS

