Pair of Projects to Close Parts of Po‘ipū Road

Visitors to Hawaiʻi Island will want to know about this. Waipiʻo Valley Road, which leads to one of the Islands’ all-time favorite attractions for visitors—Waipiʻo Valley—has been closed indefinitely and will only allow residents, property owners, farmers and leaseholders into the area for the foreseeable future. This is to address the deteriorating road conditions and occasional rockslides, which have made the already dangerous route even more of a concern for the state. Going straight down into the valley, Waipiʻo Vally Road was already a somewhat harrowing drive, and the worsening condition of the road has been a point of concern for many locals and visitors for years.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO