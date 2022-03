PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022-- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) signed a term sheet at the 2022 Waste Management Symposia, signaling plans to develop a state-of-the-art advanced materials treatment facility in the United Kingdom. Built at Westinghouse’s Springfields site, the facility will expand waste treatment capabilities for the European nuclear market. It is expected that upon finalization of the agreement, Westinghouse will own 55 percent of the initiative and Perma-Fix will own the balance.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO