ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Single Drunk Female’ ﻿cast warns fans need to buckle up for tonight’s season finale

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season-one finale of Single Drunk Female airs tonight. The cast caught up with ABC Audio ahead of the episode's premiere to tell fans what to expect. Sasha Compére, who plays Brit -- main character Sam's former best friend -- predicted that the finale will have fans "tweeting about where Sam...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Single Drunk Female Boss Explains Why Sam Chooses Herself in Bittersweet Season 1 Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Single Drunk Female. Read at your own risk!]. By the end of the first season of Freeform's Single Drunk Female, the epnymous character had one year of sobriety under her belt. Twenty-something alcoholic Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia) was forced to move back home to Boston after a spectacularly public flame-out at her New York media company. After a stint in court-ordered rehab and a small relapse, she ultimately started embracing the teachings of the recovery meetings she began attending, reconnecting with old friends Felicia (Lily Mae Harrington) and Brit (Sasha Compère) along the way. When sparks flew with recovery buddy James (Garrick Bernard), the couple waited the required year to actually get together — only for the years-sober James, not Sam, to relapse in the finale, causing Sam to break off their budding relationship.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenni Konner
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Single Malt Whiskey Toasts to Final Season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The final season of The Walking Dead is upon us, with just a few more episodes remaining in the hit AMC franchise, which first premiered over a decade ago. Now, fans of the zombie saga can soon get their hands on a new limited-edition single-malt Sexton x The Walking Dead whiskey. Dubbed “the official whiskey of The Walking Dead,” the coveted spirits collaboration between the whiskey maker and the AMC series is available...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Friendship#Buckle Up
MassLive.com

How to stream the return of ‘The Flash’ Season 8 tonight: Time, cast, trailer

“The Flash” Season 8 returns to The CW on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT after a three-month midseason hiatus. You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). The series is based on the Barry Allen incarnation of the DC Comics character The Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds. This season, a powerful alien threat makes its way to Earth and Barry, Iris and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world.
TV SERIES
Centre Daily

Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’: Release Date, Cast and More

It’s no secret that seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind were hugely popular. With that, fans are dying to know when season 3 of Love Is Blind will be available to watch on the streaming giant. Moreover, viewers want all the tea on where the series will take place and who the cast members will be. To learn more about season 3 of Love Is Blind, keep reading.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Jake Gyllenhaal, 41, makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, 26, at the Parisian premiere of his film Ambulance

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal beamed at his girlfriend since March 2018, French model Jeanne Cadieu, as they made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Parisian premiere of his film Ambulance on Sunday. The 41-year-old actor wrapped his arm around the 26-year-old Elite Model, who was wearing a long-sleeved...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Fans Cry ‘Eureka!’ as They Deduce the Identity of Jack’s Mystery Texter — But They’ve Got It All Wrong (If We’re Right)

Everybody seems to expect the show to zig… which makes us think it’s going to zag. “By George, I’ve got it!” cried fans of Young & Restless when the CBS soap released its promo for the week of March 21-25, and a woman in black was seen texting Jack, “See you soon, can’t wait.” And both of their conclusions made sense.
TV SERIES
People

Michael Bublé Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction to Baby No. 4: 'Why Didn't You Invite Us to Watch'

Michael Bublé is revealing his kids' priceless reaction to having another sibling on the way. During his appearance on Friday's episode of The View, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, expressed his excitement that he and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, are expecting their fourth baby together. The couple is already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Single Drunk Female is an anathema to TV’s love affair with alcohol

The Sofia Black-D’Elia-led Freeform comedy showing the consequences of alcoholism "has just one flaw: it’s not nearly long enough. At least, its episodes aren’t," says Allison Keene. But she says leaving you wanting more is a good problem to have. "Single Drunk Female is also an anathema to TV’s love affair with alcohol," says Keene. "From Cougar Town to Scandal, women in particular are often shown guzzling wine glasses the size of fish bowls as a 'way to unwind,' without consequence. Most shows that feature characters regularly getting drunk do so for comedic effect, either as a one-off or simply a way of life (like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, for instance). Or, in a drama series, a character suddenly develops a 'problem,' it’s dispatched of quickly: there’s an intervention within an episode or two, or perhaps they’re dramatically killed off. Or maybe a sober character goes on a bender before they are set back to rights. Whatever the scenario, it’s extremely rare for a series to actually focus in on the issues with drinking culture and the consequences of it outside of, say, a flame-out on a lonely road. In particular, there are almost no series that make sobriety their key trait. Where Single Drunk Female stands out even further is in how it translates this difficult subject (of waking up to your addiction and choosing sobriety in a sea of triggers) into a comedy. Granted, it’s loosely a comedy in any traditional sense, but the sets are bright and the dialogue is snappy."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy