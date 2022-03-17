ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Best Fishing Knives of 2022

By Max Inchausti
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago

Written By Max Inchausti

The best fishing knife should be sharp, versatile, and reliable. Anglers fish in different places, with different techniques. But no matter where or how you fish, every fisherman needs a good knife. Like fishing rods and reels, there are an infinite number of knives to choose from. Think carefully about the conditions you face, what you need your knife to do, and a few key features before making a selection. I took the time to weed through an array of knives to find the best fit for any angler.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Knives come in all shapes and sizes with countless options on the market. Some cost a pretty penny while others are budget-friendly. Finding the best knife for the job can be tricky especially if you go off price alone. The more expensive options don’t necessarily mean they are better. Any knife worthy of your time should be comfortable, sharp, and durable. The last thing you want is your knife failing you when you need it most. Here are a few things to consider when finding the right knife for your fishing.

Fishing Style

Perhaps the most important aspect of choosing the right fishing knife is recognizing how you plan to use it. Sure, that one knife might be catching your eye, but at the end of the day, if it doesn’t do the job, it’s worthless. If you fish with a lot of bait, a bigger blade that can double as a bait knife is a good idea. For trout fishermen, something smaller and compact might be the perfect option to fit in a vest until you need it. You also need to consider if you plan to fillet fish with the knife or use it as a utility knife to cut line and rig tackle. Knives for filleting generally have a narrow blade that makes it easy to cut through fish and maneuver to get the most meat possible.

Materials

Not all knives are created equal and the foundation starts with blade construction. Certain steels handle rough conditions much better than others and this is crucial when constantly around water. Rust is a knife’s worst enemy. Like anything, there are pros and cons to different types of steel. Some that are more corrosion resistant might not hold an edge as well, while some may hold an edge forever but are hard to sharpen. Finding a good middle ground is the best bet and steels like CPM S30V can make for great blades. Do some research and find out how to pick the best steel for your application.

Blade Edge

I remember my high school Woodshop teacher rambling on about how a dull tool is more dangerous than a sharp one. After years on the water and in the woods, I can confirm this is true. A dull knife makes it hard to cut through things leaving you more prone to slipping and injuring yourself. Make sure the knife you are looking at is sharp, especially when cutting lines and filleting fish. In addition, finding a knife that is easy to sharpen is just as crucial to maintaining an edge. If you’re not comfortable with sharpening, several companies like Benchmade offer lifetime sharpening services when you buy the knife to ensure a razor-sharp edge for years to come. Another solution is buying replaceable blade knives. These have grown in popularity recently and can be a great way to ensure you always have a sharp blade.

Coatings and Finishes

There are countless finishes and coatings so you don’t have to buy a bare blade. Whether it be cerakoting or another coating process, plenty of knives have an added layer of protection. These coatings are great for corrosion resistance and ward off rust well. They also protect the blade from scratches to keep it looking new. If you know you’ll be putting your knife through the wringer, this is a serious consideration.

Best Fishing Knife Overall: Benchmade Grizzly Creek

Why it Made the Cut

A great all-around fishing knife with a gut hook for cleaning fish on the water.

Key Features

  • Weight: 4.76 oz
  • Blade Length: 3.5 inches
  • Knife Type: Folding

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Comfortable in the hand
  • Built-in gut hook

Cons

  • Expensive

Anglers have a knack for acquiring gear. I’ve recently been trying to take the minimalist route and be more organized which includes a do-it-all knife. A good all-around knife needs to be sharp, durable, and above all, versatile. Enter the Benchmade Grizzly Creek, built on a traditional folding knife platform—it’s the perfect size to carry all day. It comes from the factory shaving sharp and is built out of CPM-S30V. I can go months without sharpening it and still use it daily. The steel is also incredibly corrosion-resistant, so if it gets wet you don’t have to worry about rust developing quickly. For a fishing knife, the foldable gut hook is a great accessory to have. It makes quick work of gutting fish like trout and perch and also works well to cut line. Simply fold the line over the hook and pull. The 3.5-inch blade is a good length for everyday carry so you can use it whether you are on or off the water.

Best Saltwater Fishing Knife: Bubba 5-inch Lucky Lew Folding Knife

Why it Made the Cut

From cutting bait to filleting fish, this is a do-it-all knife for saltwater anglers.

Key Features

  • Weight: 7.1 oz
  • Blade Length: 5 inches
  • Knife Type: Folding

Pros

  • Folding design for easy storage
  • Titanium-Nitride coating for corrosion resistance
  • Rubberized handle to prevent slipping

Cons

  • Folding release takes a little to break-in

Saltwater fishing opens up new opportunities for several species of fish. Unfortunately, the salt can be brutal on gear, especially knives. It is constantly a losing battle fighting off the salt from corroding rods, reels, hooks, and knives. The Bubba Lucky Lew Folding Knife helps fix this problem. Finished with a titanium-nitride coating—it is essentially rustproof. The coating is built to withstand anything you throw at it and hold up for years of fishing adventures. Designed with a 5-inch folding blade, it is a great all-around knife. While the blade design is similar to a traditional fillet knife, several key features make it an all-around workhorse. The serrated edge on the backend of the blade is great for cutting through tough fish skin when needed. This knife has a permanent spot on my boat and the collapsable blade helps with saving space. It works well as a bait knife and cuts through scales easily. The knife taper also serves well for finesse work on small fish to get the most out of the fillets.

Best Fishing Machete: Gerber Double Down Folding Machete

Why it Made the Cut

The perfect knife to fold up in a pack and get into hard-to-reach fishing spots.

Key Features

  • Weight: 1.12 pounds
  • Blade Length: 6.75 inches
  • Knife Type: Folding

Pros

  • Foldable and compact
  • Comfortable grip
  • Do-it-all size blade

Cons

  • Just over a pound

It seems the biggest fish are always in the hardest-to-reach places. For shore anglers, especially, it can be hard to reach these locations. They are usually overgrown and difficult to navigate, but with the right knife, getting there can be worth it. The Gerber Double Down Machete is one of the first foldable machetes and the perfect tool for land-based anglers. As a fly fisherman, I constantly find myself trudging through thick vegetation and thorns to get to a good-looking spot. I like to pack light, so traditional machete-style knives are out of the question. The Double Down Machete is perfect to fold up and put in a backpack. The blade length is 6.75 inches, a good length for most chopping while still usable in close-up situations. It features a comfortable grip so you can swing it without the worry of slipping and a Quadlock system to make sure it doesn’t come unfolded. I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the compact and durable design.

Best Fishing Pocket Knife: True Utility Replaceable Blade Folding Knife

Why it Made the Cut

A sturdy folding knife that solves the problem of never having a dull blade again.

Key Features

  • Weight: 6.5 oz
  • Blade Length: 3.5 inches
  • Knife Type: Folding

Pros

  • Replaceable blades
  • Two-step blade release
  • Multiple types of blades

Cons

  • On the heavier side

Rarely do I find the time to sit down and sharpen my knives when I’m busy tying flies or standing in a river. The True Utility Replaceable Blade Folding Knife is the perfect solution to always have a sharp blade ready to go. This technology was popularized by the hunting world for skinning, but True took it one step further with a versatile folding knife. The blades come razor-sharp and are easy to replace with a two-step locking system. The thin blade diameter cuts through things with ease and can double as a great fillet knife in a pinch. They are surprisingly durable and if you do manage to bend or break one, simply switch it out for a new blade. What is most impressive about this system is the different blade offerings. With this versatility, you can turn one tool into multiple. Switch the knife out for the saw blade and you cut through just about anything. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket while still keeping 3.5 inches of usable blade length. For anglers that never know what they will need, it is a great option to ensure they always have a sharp and versatile knife on hand.

Best Electric Fillet Knife: Bubba Pro Series Cordless Electric Fillet Knife

Why it Made the Cut

Sharp and fast—two words that are crucial when cleaning fish in a timely manner.

Key Features

  • Weight: 1.11 pounds
  • Blade Length: 7-inch, 9-inch, and 12-inch blades
  • Knife Type: Fixed electric

Pros

  • Four blade options
  • Easy-to-use
  • Built-in trigger safety

Cons

  • Don’t forget to charge the batteries

We’ve all been there when the stars align and the fishing is epic. You get home after a long day and want to relax, but there’s a cooler full of fish calling your name. The Bubba Pro Series Cordless Electric Fillet Knife is the best fillet knife for cleaning fish fast. It comes with four different blade options ranging from seven to twelve inches. The shorter blades work great on smaller fish while the bigger blades allow you to make deep cuts on larger fish. The knife is battery operated and comes with two batteries so you can always have a backup charged. On larger fish, the battery feature is crucial so you can bring the knife to the fish instead of relying on the closet outlet. My biggest concern with electric fillet knives is safety, but Bubba addressed this with a built-in trigger safety. The blades also lock in with a button release to ensure they won’t be going anywhere. Even on triggerfish, known for their hard skin, I have had no issues cleaning them quickly and efficiently. While it may be an investment, the time the Bubba Pro Series Cordless Fillet Knife saves you more in the long run.

Methodology

As an avid angler and hunter, I’ve learned a lot about knives over the years. Hunting taught me the versatility of a good knife and it quickly transitioned to fishing. They all serve a purpose and can make your time fishing much more enjoyable. You wouldn’t use a hammer to drive in a screw just like a fillet knife wouldn’t work to cut through the brush. Finding a knife that works for what you do is the first step in the right direction. Once you narrow that down, consider feel and construction and you’ll be happy with your decision. As a fisheries biologist, I am constantly on a boat and in the field. Knives are one of the most important tools I use on a daily basis. I’ve watched knives rust in a matter of minutes and through trial and error, I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t. Here are the criteria I look for when I’m choosing a knife for my fishing adventures:

  • Price: Is the knife worth the price tag?
  • Size: How big is the overall knife and is it convenient for fishing?
  • Blade Length: How long is the blade and what purpose suits it best?
  • Materials: What are the handle and blade made of, and how durable is it?
  • Safety: How safe is it to use and what locking mechanism, if any, does it have?
  • Fixed or Folding: Is the knife fixed blade or folding and how does that affect usability?

FAQs

Q: Is it legal to carry a knife when fishing?

Most pocket knives are legal to carry but it varies by state. There is usually a blade length restriction for carrying a knife so double-check with local and state laws. For larger fixed blade knives, they may only be legal to open carry meaning the knife must be in a holster and visible on your person. Make sure you do your research to determine if the knife you chose complies with the carry laws of your state.

Q: What should I look for in a fishing knife?

For general use, a three or four-inch folding knife is a great choice. If you plan on filleting fish, look for a long thin-bladed knife to easily cut through scales and meat. Electric fillet knives are even better if you plan on cleaning fish frequently. Choose your knife with a purpose in mind and you’ll be much happier with your decision.

Q: What length fillet knife is best?

The best length for a fillet knife depends on the size of fish you plan on cleaning. For small to medium-sized fish—a 6 or 7-inch knife is perfect. These blades have enough flex to work around small bones easily. Larger fish like tuna require bigger knives with less flex. A 9-inch or 12-inch knife is stiff enough to push through larger fish while still maintaining slight flex when you need it.

Q: How do you sharpen a fillet knife?

Sharpening a fillet knife is easier than it sounds. I like to use a sharpening stone in different grits to hone a knife to a razor-sharp edge. Use stones in increasing grits until you reach the desired sharpness. Stroke the blade over the stone at a 20-degree to 30-degree angle making equal passes both ways. If you want a more exact means of sharpening, the Work Sharp Precision Knife Sharpener is a great tool. You can lock the blade at a specific angle and easily switch between sharpening grits until your knife is sharp.

Final Thoughts

The best fishing knife goes a long way on the water. It can help you rig, clean fish, and even tackle some brush in a pinch. Finding one knife that can do-it-all is no easy task. Most knives do one thing better than others, so making sure you know what you need is crucial. Considering blade materials, durability, and overall usability are great starting points to find the right knife. Above all, a knife must be comfortable to use safely.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Best Hooks for Catfish

Putting a catfish in the boat or on the bank requires a good hook. Not just any one will do, however. You need the best catfish hooks for the bait and technique you’re using, as well as the size of the fish you’re targeting. If everything else is top-notch, you don’t want the hook to be the weak link. Veteran catfish anglers know that strong hooks with sharp, penetrating points get the job done.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Baitcaster Combos of 2022

The best baitcaster combos can make casting all day efficient and enjoyable. Baitcasting reels are known for accurate, long casts and quick follow-up casts. But if you’re new to fishing with a baitcaster it can be hard to find a good reel that is easy to set up. Certain reels can be more prone to backlashing, and for a new angler, this can be frustrating. A quality combo can help familiarize yourself with how a baitcaster works while not breaking the bank. Once you feel comfortable with casting a baitcaster you can step up to higher-end reels for better performance. They are great setups for bass fishing, saltwater, and everything in between. A good baitcasting combo should have a smooth reel, a well-balanced rod, and be easy to set up for beginners. Here are a few baitcasting combos that I recommend from first-hand experience. They are user-friendly and ready for any fishing situation you throw at them.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#Finding Fish#Fishing Line
Field & Stream

45-70 vs. 30-30

Even though is seems everyone is addicted to long-range shooting now, traditional lever action rifles remain popular. I think this is partly because as shooters become more familiar with different types of rifles, they begin to learn the fast-handling advantages that traditional lever action rifles offer. I also think it is partly because everyone has a little cowboy in them. But deciding you want a lever action rifle is only the first step. Lever action rifle calibers are primarily .30, .35, and .45. The most popular cartridges are the .30-30 Winchester, .35 Remington, and the .45-70 Government. But when it’s time to make a choice, the debate usually comes down to the 45-70 vs 30-30 due to their popularity.
Field & Stream

Want a Real Turkey Hunting Adventure? Head to the Mountain West for a Merriam’s Gobbler

When you think of turkey hunting, chances are the word adventure doesn’t spring to the forefront of your brain. Chasing gobblers is a ton of fun and a favorite springtime tradition, but most of these hunts aren’t especially adventurous. You’re probably not going hike through towering peaks or spend a week in the backcountry sleeping in a bivy sack and packing everything on your back. That is, unless you step outside the norm, grab your scattergun, and head for the Rockies or for the vast canyonlands of the West in search of a white-tipped Merriam’s.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Kevin Christorf’s Typical Buck Officially Nets 190 7/8 Inches, Smashing Wisconsin Crossbow Record

Last October, Kevin Christorf used a crossbow in Wisconsin’s Trempealeau County to down a giant typical buck that was immediately recognized as one of the largest whitetails ever taken in the state. The buck green grossed more than 200 inches, leading to speculation that the buck could go down in the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club as the state’s largest typical crossbow buck.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Field & Stream

Utah Pelicans Are Helping Anglers Catch More Cutthroat Trout

It’s an age-old battle: pelican versus trout angler. Those gangly intruders are scooping up all the fish, right? Not so fast, says a team at Utah State University’s Quinney College of Natural Resources researching predator-prey relationships between pelicans and cutthroat trout. Turns out the winged pescatarians might be helping us catch more fish.
UTAH STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Where You’ll Find the Best Fish and Chips in Billings

There are still about four weeks remaining for Lent, a period of 40 days where some Christian faiths use that time to fast, make personal sacrifices, meditate, pray or volunteer, according to the United Methodist Church. For Catholics, it's common to avoid red meat on Fridays during Lent. Religious beliefs...
BILLINGS, MT
Field & Stream

Best Musky Lures for 2022

Muskies are moody. Without a doubt, it’s this fish’s temperamental disposition that makes them so frustrating to fish for, even for the most passionate musky hunter. You know they’re there, lurking; most likely watching your swim past without even showing a twitch of interest. Fortunately, the best musky lure can help tip the odds in your favor.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Compasses for Hiking

The best compass is one that you know how to use and have with you. It can help you take a bearing of a distant object, follow a route through wilderness, and orient yourself on a map. Even if you prefer digital navigation aids, like a handheld GPS, you should always have a compass on hand to ensure you never lose your bearings if the GPS runs out of battery power. Whether you are a novice to the world of orienteering or looking to level up, here are some things to consider before making your purchase of the best compass for hiking.
HIKING
Field & Stream

Best Camping Tents of 2022

The best camping tents are ones that you can use for years, maybe even decades. They’re functional, durable, and will continually protect you from the elements during outdoor adventures. Whether you are looking to replace a tent that has reached the end of its life with you or you’re...
CARS
The Kitchn

The Best Ways to (Safely) Get Rid of Your Old Knives

There often comes a time when you’re ready to upgrade or move on from your kitchen equipment. Maybe you’re working on a wedding registry. Perhaps you’re moving into a new apartment and are eager to outfit your sparkling new kitchen, or you’ve expanded your culinary skills and want to splurge on new tools. Or maybe your old kitchen accoutrements have simply seen better days.
LIFESTYLE
Esquire

The 10 Best Japanese Knives for Improving Your Kitchen Performance

Once you start getting into cooking—like actually cooking and not just throwing on an apron and heating things up in a pan and calling it cooking—you'll start to see that there is an entire world of kitchen tools to aid in that cooking. You can essentially make your personal collection of tools bespoke to what you're eating, how much room you have for single-use items, and your preferences on just about everything.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

The Sharpest, Sturdiest Bread Knives for Every Budget

A crusty baguette or golden-brown loaf of challah, haphazardly smear it with fig jam, and layer it with a slice of brie on top, a bread knife offers unparalleled precision for slicing bread. Plus, you can use it to cut even slices of a ripe tomato without the fruit collapsing into a juicy mess on a cutting board. I’ve rounded up the best bread knives based on my own experience, plus a few that fellow bread lovers recommend.
LIFESTYLE
Cool 98.7

The 5 Best Eating Fish Found In North Dakota

Tis' The Fish Eating Season. The season of Lent is upon us and every Friday people all over North Dakota are hitting up their favorite fish fry's. What many people forget, is they may have the fish already in their freezer from either last summer's fishing or maybe this year's ice fishing season. It's actually kind of sad to think of all the fish and other wild game that goes to waste every year because it never leaves the freezer (sometimes years later).
BISMARCK, ND
Field & Stream

Tying the Bimini Twist Actually Isn’t as Hard as You Think

It’s been said that the Bimini twist is the most difficult fishing knot to tie. It’s also one of the strongest, capable of beating fish weighing over 1,000 pounds. The latter is true. The former? Not so much. Mastering the Bimini twist seems to be every angler’s nightmare—at least among those who haven’t tried it. Although it looks intimidating, it’s not that difficult. After 30 minutes of practice, you should be able to tie this important knot easily.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
543
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy