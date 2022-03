— Dr. Gabriela Chavarria has joined Seattle’s Burke Museum as the new executive director. Chavarria brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, and was most recently vice president and chief curator of the Science Division at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. She oversaw scientific collections and research and led a team of 44 full-time staff members as well as additional staff, interns, and 400 volunteers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO