The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a 2-year deal that carries an annual average value of $4 million, according to Chris Johnston of TSN:. DeBrusk has long ago expressed his desire to get out of Boston via a trade, and that has made him among the most interesting players to monitor ahead of the trade deadline. Although the Bruins have inked him to a fresh deal, that doesn’t mean he’s going to finish the season in Boston threads, as this could just be the first part of a sign-and-trade move.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO