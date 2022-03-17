ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Senators Cantwell and Murray Announce $26 Million for King, Kitsap, and Clark County Electric Buses and Transportation Improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee announced three grants totaling over $26 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program...

Dave S
2d ago

Vote buying and wasted tax money at its finest!! By the way has anybody even seen the name Patty Murray in last 3 years but now all over the place, Oh Yeah election coming up!! Vote Red at least try and save our country!!

Curt Millar
3d ago

this was all in the omnibus bill that was passed. the original bill was to supply Ukraine with military equipment etc but in order to pass this bill Congress added a whole lot of pork.

