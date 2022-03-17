Senator Murray Pushes Biden Admin to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause until 2023, Take Action to Fix Broken Student Loan Programs & Lower Cost of Higher Education

The chair of the US Senate’s Education Committee has urged President Joe Biden to extend a pause on student loan debt repayment until “at least” 2023.US Democratic Senator Patty Murray also urged the administration to “provide immediate relief by forgiving some debt for all borrowers” and to “permanently” fix the nation’s student loan system, as millions of Americans are set to resume payments following a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.More than 40 million Americans hold roughly $1.75 trillion in student loan debt, most of which is in federal loans.Since March 2020, most federal student loan borrowers have been...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO