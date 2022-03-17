ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Murray Pushes Biden Admin to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause until 2023, Take Action to Fix Broken Student Loan Programs & Lower Cost of Higher Education

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, issued the following statement on the student loan payment pause and the work ahead to not only support current borrowers but lower the skyrocketing cost of higher education for future...

