The Volvo S60 is a unique and practical choice in a crowded field of small luxury sedans that includes the likes of the BMW 3-series, Audi A4, Lexus IS, and Infiniti Q50. Safety is a pillar of the Volvo brand, and that holds true with the S60, which comes with a strong roster of active safety features. Outside of its reputation for keeping occupants out of harm's way, the S60 has a wide range of powertrains that can turn this handsome four-door into something of a family-friendly speed demon. There is also the quirky S60 Cross Country, a sedan-meets-SUV creation that’s certain to conjure up memories of the 1980s-era AMC Eagle, at least for anyone old enough to remember it.

