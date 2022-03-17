ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Disturbed Man Faces Felony Charges for Brutally Torturing & Killing Dogs in Hotel Rooms

By James Bouligny
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, TX - A Buda, TX man has been accused of torturing and killing a dogs in hotel rooms around Austin earlier this year.

Tyler Berry, 27, has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly strangled or drowned a pit bull mix in a Doubletree Suites hotel and killed other dogs in other hotels last summer.

Police responded to the hotel, located at 303 West 15th Street on June 28 last year after the cleaners found a dead pit bull mix in the bathroom of a hotel room. Berry had checked out from the room earlier the same day.

The veterinarian determined the cause of death to be either strangulation or partially drowned about 1 or 2 days before its death. During that time period, the dog was slowing dying, suffering and in intense pain.

Police recognized Berry’s name due to a previous report about a different deceased dog from another hotel. On June 5, staff members at the other hotel found a “wet deceased puppy” in a room Berry had been staying in.

No officer was dispatched to this incident due to a “mix-up” in the 311/911 system, so the hotel staff disposed of the puppy’s body.

Berry is facing more charges due to a third report where two puppies were found dead in a third hotel in northwest Austin. Those dogs died from lack of medical care according to the arrest warrant.

Berry’s girlfriend said that “Berry would get dogs off Facebook but then they would disappear” and that he admitted in jail phone call that he was at the hotel and knew about the dog.

Staff that the Doubletree Suites called the police on August 8, 2021, on Berry when he tried to check in at the hotel and officers apprehended him on unrelated charged after submitting a request.

Tyler Berry now faces a felony animal cruelty charge and 4 misdemeanor charges.

San Angelo, TX
