ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

400 donated bulletproof vests headed to Ukraine stolen from the UCCA

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLAQr_0eiJbnEG00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating the theft of about 400 bulletproof vests from a non-profit organization that was headed for Ukraine on Wednesday.

At about 9:15 a.m. police received a call of a burglary and “were informed that approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location,” NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley said.

An employee of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, whose office is located on Second Avenue in the East Village, noticed that the gate was open but there was no visible damage.

According to the UCCA spokesperson Andrij Dobriansky said that police were on site and have "scoured" the entire block for videos.

"I think they have a pretty good idea of what the vehicles and the people look like who took them," Dobriansky said.

The vests were donated by local law enforcement and would go to people in the war zone including some Ukrainian military, medics, and humanitarian workers.

"Hopefully that means that we can some of these donations back and get it to the people who really deserve them," Dobriansky added.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1010WINS

Pedestrian, 88, killed by Queens driver

An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver pulling out of a Queens restaurant parking lot, police announced Sunday. The 52-year-old driver was making a left turn out of a Japanese restaurant in Flushing and hit Thomas Soong.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nypd#Bulletproof Vests#Ucca#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy