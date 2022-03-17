400 donated bulletproof vests headed to Ukraine stolen from the UCCA

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating the theft of about 400 bulletproof vests from a non-profit organization that was headed for Ukraine on Wednesday.

At about 9:15 a.m. police received a call of a burglary and “were informed that approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location,” NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley said.

An employee of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, whose office is located on Second Avenue in the East Village, noticed that the gate was open but there was no visible damage.

According to the UCCA spokesperson Andrij Dobriansky said that police were on site and have "scoured" the entire block for videos.

"I think they have a pretty good idea of what the vehicles and the people look like who took them," Dobriansky said.

The vests were donated by local law enforcement and would go to people in the war zone including some Ukrainian military, medics, and humanitarian workers.

"Hopefully that means that we can some of these donations back and get it to the people who really deserve them," Dobriansky added.

An investigation is ongoing.