Science

New insights into real-time detection of tephra grainsize, settling velocity and sedimentation rate

By V. Freret-Lorgeril
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharacterizing the size and settling velocity of pyroclastic fragments injected into the atmosphere during volcanic eruptions (i.e., tephra) is crucial to the forecasting of plume and cloud dispersal. Optical disdrometers have been integrated into volcano monitoring networks worldwide in order to best constrain these parameters in real time. Nonetheless, their accuracy...

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
Carmen Sandiego-Inspired Detective Game Requires Real-World Sleuthing

If playing a cyberpunk detective game that asks you to find clues to solve cases both in the game and in real-life tickles your fancy, then Chinatown Detective Agency might be your jam. This browser does not support the video element. Chinatown Detective Agency, a point-and-click pixel art detective game...
Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
Analysis of metabolic dynamics during drought stress in Arabidopsis plants

Drought is a major cause of agricultural losses worldwide. Climate change will intensify drought episodes threatening agricultural sustainability. Gaining insights into drought response mechanisms is vital for crop adaptation to climate emergency. To date, only few studies report comprehensive analyses of plant metabolic adaptation to drought. Here, we present a multifactorial metabolomic study of early-mid drought stages in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We sampled root and shoot tissues of plants subjected to water withholding over a six-day time course, including brassinosteroids receptor mutants previously reported to show drought tolerance phenotypes. Furthermore, we sequenced the root transcriptome at basal and after 5 days drought, allowing direct correlation between metabolic and transcriptomic changes and the multi-omics integration. Significant abiotic stress signatures were already activated at basal conditions in a vascular-specific receptor overexpression (BRL3ox). These were also rapidly mobilized under drought, revealing a systemic adaptation strategy driven from inner tissues of the plant. Overall, this dataset provides a significant asset to study drought metabolic adaptation and allows its analysis from multiple perspectives.
Intensity changes of Indian Ocean dipole mode in a carbon dioxide removal scenario

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 20 (2022) Cite this article. The Indian Ocean Dipole/Zonal mode (IOD) is an interannual phenomenon over the tropical Indian Ocean, causing a pronounced impact worldwide. Here, we investigate the mechanism of the change in IOD characteristics in a CO2 removal simulation for an earth system model (ESM). As the CO2 concentration increases, the intensity of IOD tends to increase, but at high CO2 concentrations, further increases decrease the IOD intensity. The minimum IOD amplitude was recorded during the early decrease in CO2. First, we developed a conceptual model for IOD that is composed of local air-sea coupled feedback, delayed ocean dynamics, El NiÃ±o impact, and noise forcing. Then, by adopting ESM results into this simple IOD model, we revealed that the local air"“sea coupled feedback is a major factor for changing IOD amplitude, while El NiÃ±o does not exert a change in IOD amplitude. The local air"“sea coupled feedback including thermocline feedback, wind-evaporation feedback, and Ekman feedback is strongly modified by the air"“sea coupling strength during progression of a global warming. Consequently, under the higher CO2 concentrations, IOD amplitude is reduced due to the weakening of air-sea coupling over tropical Indian Ocean.
Microbiomes in the Challenger Deep slope and bottom-axis sediments

Hadal trenches are the deepest and most remote regions of the ocean. The 11-kilometer deep Challenger Deep is the least explored due to the technical challenges of sampling hadal depths. It receives organic matter and heavy metals from the overlying water column that accumulate differently across its V-shaped topography. Here, we collected sediments across the slope and bottom-axis of the Challenger Deep that enable insights into its in situ microbial communities. Analyses of 586 metagenome-assembled genomes retrieved from 37 metagenomes show distinct diversity and metabolic capacities between bottom-axis and slope sites. 26% of prokaryotic 16S rDNA reads in metagenomes were novel, with novelty increasing with water and sediment depths. These predominantly heterotrophic microbes can recycle macromolecules and utilize simple and complex hydrocarbons as carbon sources. Metagenome and metatranscriptome data support reduction and biotransformation of arsenate for energy gain in sediments that present a two-fold greater accumulation of arsenic compared to non-hadal sites. Complete pathways for anaerobic ammonia oxidation are predominantly identified in genomes recovered from bottom-axis sediments compared to slope sites. Our results expand knowledge of microbially-mediated elemental cycling in hadal sediments, and reveal differences in distribution of processes involved in nitrogen loss across the trench.
Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
