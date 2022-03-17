ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZUjg_0eiJYxhP00
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

North Island Credit Union invites all San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students.

The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in May in the spring program.

“We are committed to serving the education community, and can’t think of a better way to honor that commitment than helping teachers light up their classrooms with an innovative learning opportunity for their students,” said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to make a difference in the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is April 15, 2022.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year’s grant program funded a wide range of projects, including teaching the socio-political history of Rock ‘n Roll, 3D printers to support science and history learning, designing edible gardens, exploring heart-muscle connections through experiential learning, and coding & computing curriculums, among many others.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Times of San Diego

City Council Appoints Veteran Staff Member as Interim CEO of San Diego Housing Commission

The San Diego City Council on Tuesday appointed 25-year public housing veteran Jeff Davis as interim CEO and executive director of the San Diego Housing Commission. The appointment follows the resignation of Rick Gentry, 73, who announced his retirement after 14 years at the agency amid a controversy over the purchase of a Mission Valley hotel for affordable housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#The Credit Union
Times of San Diego

Words Alive Receives the Largest Donation in History of Organization

San Diego nonprofit Words Alive announced it’s largest ever donation — a $200,000 gift from the Bentivoglio Family Fund. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to celebrate National Reading Month,” said Words Alive Executive Director Rachael Orose. “This incredible donation will support Words Alive’s 23-year-long commitment to inspiring San Diego’s next generation of readers.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy