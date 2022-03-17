Stevenson Yerxa Closed for Renovations

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Mount Vernon city officials said the Spirit of ‘76 community pool will be closed for the summer for renovations. Mt. Vernon resident, like Dale Jones, say the pool is a big part of their town. “It is a staple for the city, and we’re...
The Barnegat Lighthouse will be closed all summer as it undergoes a total restoration, the Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday. The lighthouse, located at the northernmost tip of Long Beach Island, will close to visitors on March 14 and remain closed through October. It will not light up during this time, and will be enclosed in scaffolding. The surrounding park will remain open.
A half-mile stretch of the Low Battery sea wall and its popular pedestrian walkway on the Charleston peninsula may be closed off for an 18-month renovation beginning in early April. The portion of the sidewalk along Murray Boulevard from Limehouse Street to just before King Street, near White Point Garden,...
EUGENE, Ore. - Washington Jefferson Park closed to the public and campers at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, with all but 6 of the occupied tents gone by the time City of Eugene staff arrived to secure the park. By 4 p.m., 52 of the tents at the new Safe Sleep site...
The century-old Mayslake Hall at the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook is set to close for exterior renovations. The 1920s Tudor revival-style mansion will largely shutter for a year starting May 31. The DuPage Forest Preserve District has operated Mayslake and its surrounding 89-acre forest preserve since 1993. According...
It's expected to reopen in August, providing a more permanent form of affordable housing for the homeless. The Aloha Bridge Shelter, which has operated as a temporary-stay homeless shelter since last spring, is under renovation to become a type of permanent housing geared toward helping residents transition out of poverty and homelessness.
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from August 2020. Noble E. Young Park will be closed to the public as its renovation process begins. The last renovations to Noble E. Young Park were done in the 1990s with small features being added along with the addition of a skate park. No other updates have been made since then, Leanne Robinette, Tyler Parks and Recreation’s director, previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments / 0