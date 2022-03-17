Stevenson Yerxa Closed for Renovations

The Barnegat Lighthouse will be closed all summer as it undergoes a total restoration, the Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday. The lighthouse, located at the northernmost tip of Long Beach Island, will close to visitors on March 14 and remain closed through October. It will not light up during this time, and will be enclosed in scaffolding. The surrounding park will remain open.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO