NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry

By By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor,
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time.

The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.

The NCAA tournament always has its share of upsets, and no doubt, the Gamecocks will try to use the 3-pointer to make a March Madness memory that would spread well beyond the Alabama borders.

"We need to let them rain and see them go in," JSU coach Ray Harper said in his NCAA news conference Thursday in Greenville. "We've got the leading three-point shooter in the country in Demaree King. Jalen Gibbs was top five all year. I think it's important, but we can play other ways, and we have.

"I'd sure like to see them let them fly and see them hitting the ball in the net (Friday) afternoon. That would help."

It's hardly a new idea to use the 3-pointer to make a predictable matchup between favorite and underdog into something to behold. Virginia Tech leads the country in 3-point shooting percentage, and the Hokies used it to win 13 of their last 15, including a run to the ACC tournament championship. They knocked off North Carolina and Duke in the semifinals and finals.

Auburn's Allen Flanigan assured reporters Thursday that his head coach, Bruce Pearl, has spent plenty of practice time working on defending shooters who fire from behind the arc.

"That's been the motto all week," Flanigan said. "At practice he's been stressing it over and over again, just getting up close, close-outs, making sure we arrive on the catch, hands up, and try to not let them shoot the ball."

JSU struggled shooting 3-pointers in its last three games. Against North Alabama, Kennesaw State and Jacksonville, the Gamecocks sank a combined 15 out of 51.

Still, that doesn't mean it won't be a big part of Friday's game. JSU's leading scorer, senior guard Darian Adams (15.6 points a game), says it's still a big part of the Gamecocks' game.

"It's very important," he said. "I mean, it's just something that we do and we work on all the time. We can say we shoot the ball well, but it's not our main staple. I feel like we can do everything. We can get the ball inside, and we can score two. When our three-pointers are going good, I feel like that's when we get a good run going and get a better feel for the game.

"I feel like it's important, but it's not the only thing we can do."

