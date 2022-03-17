ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry

By By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor,
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time.

The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.

The NCAA tournament always has its share of upsets, and no doubt, the Gamecocks will try to use the 3-pointer to make a March Madness memory that would spread well beyond the Alabama borders.

"We need to let them rain and see them go in," JSU coach Ray Harper said in his NCAA news conference Thursday in Greenville. "We've got the leading three-point shooter in the country in Demaree King. Jalen Gibbs was top five all year. I think it's important, but we can play other ways, and we have.

"I'd sure like to see them let them fly and see them hitting the ball in the net (Friday) afternoon. That would help."

It's hardly a new idea to use the 3-pointer to make a predictable matchup between favorite and underdog into something to behold. Virginia Tech leads the country in 3-point shooting percentage, and the Hokies used it to win 13 of their last 15, including a run to the ACC tournament championship. They knocked off North Carolina and Duke in the semifinals and finals.

Auburn's Allen Flanigan assured reporters Thursday that his head coach, Bruce Pearl, has spent plenty of practice time working on defending shooters who fire from behind the arc.

"That's been the motto all week," Flanigan said. "At practice he's been stressing it over and over again, just getting up close, close-outs, making sure we arrive on the catch, hands up, and try to not let them shoot the ball."

JSU struggled shooting 3-pointers in its last three games. Against North Alabama, Kennesaw State and Jacksonville, the Gamecocks sank a combined 15 out of 51.

Still, that doesn't mean it won't be a big part of Friday's game. JSU's leading scorer, senior guard Darian Adams (15.6 points a game), says it's still a big part of the Gamecocks' game.

"It's very important," he said. "I mean, it's just something that we do and we work on all the time. We can say we shoot the ball well, but it's not our main staple. I feel like we can do everything. We can get the ball inside, and we can score two. When our three-pointers are going good, I feel like that's when we get a good run going and get a better feel for the game.

"I feel like it's important, but it's not the only thing we can do."

The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
College Basketball
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Basketball
Greenville, SC
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Greenville, SC
State
Alabama State
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Pearl
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
374
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy