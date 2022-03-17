Clergy visit campus to celebrate Lent

On this first Sunday in Lent, the question “What is Lent,” seems to me to be a question many people may be asking. So, I will try to shed a little light on the topic. In the historical liturgical tradition of many Christian Churches, Lent serves as a time of preparation in the run-up to Easter and is observed from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday. In many of these churches the bright colors which followed Christmas will be replaced by more somber colors of black and purple, and it is the custom of some to remove flowers and to choose songs and hymns which also reflect the season. On Easter Day the brightness of the flowers and the songs of praise and alleluia will be re-instated, thus adding to the joy and celebration of the day.

