Towson, MD

Clergy visit campus to celebrate Lent

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents and clergymen sang hymns on Towson University’s campus, as a religious procession walked past Stephens Hall. The smell of incense surrounded them, and clergymen peeled off from the group to explain what was happening to passersby who stopped to look. “We know you don’t typically see this...

