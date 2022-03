Every year on April 22, people around the world gather to celebrate and appreciate our planet for Earth Day! The movement started in 1970, as many became aware of the growing environmental issues, including air and water pollution. The day typically includes fun and engaging Earth-conscious activities to help you and your little ones learn how to make a positive environmental impact. While there are some easy things you can do to make a difference — think changing the light bulbs in your home to Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFLs) and using eco-friendly products — partaking in our Earth Day crafts for kids can keep the change going for generations to come.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO