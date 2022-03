Between 2009 and 2015 more than 60% of Tanzania’s elephant population was massacred by ivory poachers. The rich biodiversity in the home of the world famous wildebeest migration was under serious threat.Since then, years of committed conservation work by the government and NGOs has helped Tanzania halt the worst of the poaching within its borders. Elephant populations have risen from 43,000 in 2014 to 60,000 in 2019, and the National Taskforce on Anti-Poaching (NTAP) has helped bring about the arrests of 2,300 poachers and traffickers in the same five-year period.Six months ago, international conservation organisation Space for Giants signed a...

