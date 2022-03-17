Falcons sign DB Teez Tabor, Hayden Hurst signs with Bengals

The moves are starting to fly in for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. With everyone waiting around for the Deshaun Watson news, the Falcons have re-signed a few of their own players and have reportedly agreed to deals with three free agents.

Teez Tabor, a former second-round pick out of Florida, has bounced around since being drafted back in 2017. He most recently played for Chicago last season where he spent some time at safety after primarily playing corner early in his career.

Tabor signed a one-year deal in Atlanta, as did offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who is another free agent out of Chicago who’s still relatively young at 27. He should provide more depth at both tackle and guard.

As for tight end Hayden Hurst, who the team traded for in 2020 in exchange for a second-round pick after losing Austin Hooper in free agency, he will join a talented Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl in 2021.

Atlanta also signed free-agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal worth $11 million on Thursday.

Stay up to date with every move using our Falcons free agency tracker.