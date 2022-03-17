ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons sign DB Teez Tabor, Hayden Hurst signs with Bengals

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFM0p_0eiJUcys00

The moves are starting to fly in for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. With everyone waiting around for the Deshaun Watson news, the Falcons have re-signed a few of their own players and have reportedly agreed to deals with three free agents.

Teez Tabor, a former second-round pick out of Florida, has bounced around since being drafted back in 2017. He most recently played for Chicago last season where he spent some time at safety after primarily playing corner early in his career.

Tabor signed a one-year deal in Atlanta, as did offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who is another free agent out of Chicago who’s still relatively young at 27. He should provide more depth at both tackle and guard.

As for tight end Hayden Hurst, who the team traded for in 2020 in exchange for a second-round pick after losing Austin Hooper in free agency, he will join a talented Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl in 2021.

Atlanta also signed free-agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal worth $11 million on Thursday.

Stay up to date with every move using our Falcons free agency tracker.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers shocked the football world after news hit that they’ve pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade sending two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Being a big NFL fan himself, LeBron James was one of the first to react to this jaw-dropping development and The King made sure to call out his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis over this deal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teez Tabor
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Ripped By Ex-Cowboys Star: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs free agent DT Jarran Reed taking visit with Bengals

A free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs is setting up a visit with one-half of Super Bowl LVI. According to KC Star reporter Herbie Teope, Chiefs DT Jarran Reed is set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals on a free agent visit. Reed was a late addition for the Chiefs in free agency last year after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. It took him some time to get going in Kansas City, but once he settled into the scheme, he started making more of an impact on the defensive line.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dickerson joins long list of former Giants now with Braves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Farhan Zaidi and Alex Anthopoulos worked together to help build the Los Angeles Dodgers, so it probably shouldn't come as any surprise that they have at times liked the same players in their new spots. This week, yet another former Giant became a member of the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
WRDW-TV

Falcons sign veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to 2-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their secondary by signing former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signing Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal. The Falcons also signed running back Damien Williams to a one-year contract. Williams is the third Bears...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy