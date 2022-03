The humble onion is the backbone of so many dishes—and it can take on many forms, shape-shifting from sharp and crunchy to sweet and silky. When cooked low and slow, yellow onions will almost "melt" (Ree Drummond’s French Onion Soup is an excellent example of exactly that). Fried onions, meanwhile, have a sweet crunch. No wonder Ree thinks those ought to be placed on a list of "Culinary Triumphs of All Time"! Then there are sautéed onions: the behind-the-scenes base of savory dishes all over the world. (By the way, we've got a great recipe for making slow-cooker caramelized onions—don't miss it.)

