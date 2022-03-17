ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

‘We’ll make some hard decisions in the next few weeks’ PSPD Chief as department targets rising gun violence

By Jennifer Franco
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFWal_0eiJOgIW00

The Palm Springs Police Department is considering a variety of solutions to address an ongoing rise in violent crime citywide.

All of the potential changes were shared with police by locals residents who attended a series of town halls held in each of the city's five voting districts in February.

News Channel Three obtained and reviewed the findings of a recent survey by PSPD, which shows what measures have support from residents to help reduce violence.

Among them is ShotSpotter , a technology that listens for sounds like gunfire, and pinpoints the location for law enforcement.

Chief Andy Mills says he plans to address every concern presented to the department but needs help from residents to accomplish that goal.

He said, “We’re not asking everybody up there to be an informant, but at the same time if you want your community cleaned up we do need to work with the community to get the information we need to settle things down and to control that, but more importantly we’re interested in building a relationship with the community.”

As far as a timeline for when PSPD will implement new procedures to increase safety throughout the city, Chief Mills said the department will "make some hard decisions in the next few weeks" and noted, "It also has a budgetary impact."

We caught up with Corinne Griswold, a retired teacher from Raymond Cree Middle School, who said she thinks Chief Mills is doing a great job with his approach to community policing.

However, she would like to see the department implement a particular approach to help clamp down in crime throughout Palm Springs.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for an in-depth look at potential changes the Palm Springs Police Department is considering to boost safety citywide, and what some residents would like to see implemented.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post ‘We’ll make some hard decisions in the next few weeks’ PSPD Chief as department targets rising gun violence appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot

Full video below (Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers) The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of an incident that led to injuries to a murder suspect and a police K-9 being in a Cabazon casino parking lot. The incident happened on Jan. 26, 2022 on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive. The post Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in murder of former La Quinta resident

A man and woman were in custody today for allegedly killing a man who was found in Woodland Hills with his hands and feet bound. A 70-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Steve Castro said. They were being held on $2 The post Two arrested in murder of former La Quinta resident appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta

A woman was arrested on homicide charges following the death of an 85-year-old in the La Quinta cove area on Thursday. The investigation started Thursday at approximately 4:04 p.m. on the 51200 block of Avenida Ramirez. Deputies were initially called to respond to the unattended death of Rosemary Webster, 85, according to the Riverside County The post Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs prepares to shelter at-risk trans youth being targeted in conservative states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families under a proposal announced Thursday that joins a growing list of initiatives from the nation’s most populous state aimed at counterbalancing actions in Texas and other conservative places. Democratic state lawmakers said they will introduce legislation to offer California The post Palm Springs prepares to shelter at-risk trans youth being targeted in conservative states appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder

An information arraignment on Thursday will be held after a judge ruled to move forward with a trial in the murder of the Coachella Valley couple. News Channel 3 has been following this case closely. Related Story: Judge in missing couple case orders trial after days of testimony about the murders The information arraignment will The post Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

An effort by Cathedral City parents to keep their daughter’s killer behind bars gets national attention

The parents of Nicole Crystal Sinkule continue their efforts to keep their daughter's murderer behind bars. On October 16, 2005, 25-year-old Sinkule was brutally murdered in her sleep while living in Oceanside. Sinkule's boyfriend at the time, Eric Nathaniel Marum, was convicted in her death and was serving 16-years to life in prison in Sacramento. In The post An effort by Cathedral City parents to keep their daughter’s killer behind bars gets national attention appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Which Coachella Valley city is one of California’s safest?

One valley city is featured in a new report as one of the safest cities in California, despite being home to one of the highest number of homicides in the valley last year. According to online safety resource website SafeWise, Cathedral City was #41 on the list of most safe cities in California. It's the The post Which Coachella Valley city is one of California’s safest? appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#News Channel#Crime#Pspd#Shotspotter
KESQ News Channel 3

Psychiatric exam requested for Desert Hot Springs woman charged with real estate fraud

A Desert Hot Springs woman was facing several felony counts of fraud, accused of filing false documents to obtain then sell two properties in Palm Springs and a vehicle in Rancho Mirage.  The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest Monday of Nova-Stargate De Consuelo, 62, also known as Nadine Perez Jimenez who refers The post Psychiatric exam requested for Desert Hot Springs woman charged with real estate fraud appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP searching for 2 ‘endangered’ young boys after mother took them illegally

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside police are searching for two young children and their mother who illegally took them today. The California Highway Patrol issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory'' on behalf of the Riverside police for Raul Perez, Elias Perez, and Trina Garcia. The two boys were taken around 2:20 p.m. by their biological mother Garcia The post CHP searching for 2 ‘endangered’ young boys after mother took them illegally appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons, search is on for ‘endangered’ boys

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two young children and their mother who illegally took them. The California Highway Patrol issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory'' on behalf of the Riverside police for Raul Perez, Elias Perez, and Trina Garcia. The two boys were taken around 2:20 Sunday afternoon by their biological mother Garcia The post Police: mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons, search is on for ‘endangered’ boys appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating shooting near Desert Hot Springs

A shooting investigation was underway Thursday night near Desert Hot Springs, near Via Vista in a neighborhood off Palm Drive. Sheriff's Department officials say one man was shot and took himself to the hospital. He is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies were on the scene looking for more information, but no suspects were The post Police investigating shooting near Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Department decides to leave barricaded suspect alone in home after stand-off

A suspect wanted on a felony warrant was allowed to remain in their home Thursday after a two hour stand-off in Thousand Palms. Just before noon, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff Department responded to a residence in the 31-000 block of Las Flores Way in Thousand Palms. The Sheriff's Department says a subject wanted The post Sheriff Department decides to leave barricaded suspect alone in home after stand-off appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy