ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Julia Garner Crowned Queen of Netflix as “Inventing Anna” and “Ozark” Take Over Nielsen Ratings

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Garner. She’s the Queen of Netflix. All hail Julia Garner. According to the latest Nielsen numbers, “Inventing Anna,” in which Garner stars as Anna Delvey, was the most watched series on streaming platforms the week of February 14-22. Then again, “Ozark,” in which Garner co-stars...

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Inventing Anna's Julia Garner Reveals What Surprised Her When She Met The Real Anna Delvey

Julia Garner and the rest of the cast of the new Netflix series Inventing Anna had an opportunity that actors don’t always get when acting in "based on a true story" projects: they got to meet the real-life people they were portraying. Even Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), who was still in prison at the time, took a meeting with Garner ahead of the Shonda Rhimes project. Despite the research Garner had done on Delvey, she said there was one aspect of meeting the fake heiress in person that surprised her.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Anna Sorokin has watched parts of 'Inventing Anna.' She has thoughts.

Anna Sorokin has seen parts of the Netflix series inspired by her antics and said she thinks the fictional version of her is more "brazen" than the real her. "I think I’m more self-aware of the way I come across, not all of the time, but I just don’t think that I’m so brazen and shameless," Sorokin told New York Times reporter Emily Palmer after the two screened portions of "Inventing Anna" together over video chat.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Kristen Stewart Wore A Tiny Crop Top And Matching Skirt To Take Home The Top Award At The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Kristen Stewart scored big at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her simple and stunning outfit. Stewart, 31, won one of the night’s most important awards, the pivotal ‘Best Actress’ trophy, and shined in a sequin, burgundy two-piece ensemble designed by British brand, Galvan.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Janet Mcteer
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Anna Sorokin
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
Primetimer

Renée Zellweger is too much of a distraction on NBC's The Thing About Pam

NBC's miniseries on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria can't escape its ties to Dateline. "The Thing About Pam isn’t a documentary because that approach has already been done for this story by NBC itself in a podcast of the same name and five Dateline episodes," says Roxana Hadadi. "Instead, this fictionalized miniseries is partially a meta-experiment in the newsmagazine format’s reliance on dramatic reenactments, partially NBC patting itself on the back for Dateline helping to release an innocent man, and partially Zellweger doing the most, and The Thing About Pam cannot sustain all three. Of that trio, Zellweger is the most incongruous component in a performance that prioritizes caricature, and she calls into question what exactly The Thing About Pam is trying to accomplish with this extension of its existing IP. Entertainment? Journalism? Whatever it is, Zellweger is a distraction. Her face nearly immobile under caked-on makeup and her physicality stilted by body prosthetics, Zellweger is simultaneously broadly cartoonish and blandly nonspecific. She squints so much that her eyes lose whatever interiority they might have reflected; there is no real difference between her smile or her frown. She slurps on gigantic canteens of fountain soda, the scraping of the straw along the cup’s bottom both a pervasive irritant and a character-development shortcut. Zellweger plays Hupp like a passive-aggressive Karen who strong-arms people to her will via a mixture of guilt trips and performative self-pity, but there’s a disconnect from the very beginning between Zellweger’s unconvincing performance and the series’ insistence that Hupp charmed and manipulated her small-town neighbors."
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Amy Poehler talks influence of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as new doc premieres: 'They were two outsiders'

It’s hardly surprising to hear that Amy Poehler was heavily influenced by Lucille Ball. Ball battery-rammed the door down for generations of female comedians as star of the classic, hugely popular sitcom I Love Lucy. Among those was Poehler, who 52 years after the lights went down on Lucy, began starring on her own indelible TV comedy, Parks and Recreation.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks

Disney+ has released a first look image of its upcoming all-new live action “Pinocchio,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September. Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy