GameFi and blockchain gaming market has been named one of the top trends of 2022. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are designed to be one-of-a-kind digital goods. They can be used to represent unique in-game skins or items and that you can sell those items to other players or keep them if you want. The success of all NFT technologies depends on three key parameters: transparency, stability and full access to the internal system. Gamers need to understand what they are buying and selling and what makes the deal unique.

