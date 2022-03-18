ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida hauls in $200M more than expected in January

By Gray Rohrer
floridapolitics.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation and boosted consumer spending from COVID-19 pandemic savings helped juice revenues. Florida collected nearly $200 million more than expected in January, a report from state economists posted online Wednesday shows. Florida received $4.07 billion in January, about...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 2

US News and World Report

Euro Zone January Retail Sales Rise Weaker Than Expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales grew by less than expected in January, Eurostat data showed on Friday, pulled down by weaker sales of fuel and muted spending on food and online, as inflation rose above 5% and curbed consumers' purchasing power. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said...
Bay News 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in four counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for four Florida counties after severe storms moved through the state on Saturday. Executive Order 22-56 covers areas in Northeast and Central Florida and includes Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam Counties. The statement from the governor's office went on to read "during...
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
Ash Jurberg

Who are the 3 richest people in Miami?

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Miami. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
10NEWS

Florida Legislature passes bill ending permanent alimony payments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmakers in Florida's House of Representatives approved a bill on Thursday that will revamp the state's alimony laws. The measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. In a 74-42 vote, representatives agreed to pass the bill (SB 1796) which puts an end to...
