Most of us, myself included, have called Evansville, Indiana home our entire lives. Even though my current home sits in Newburgh, if someone asks where I live or where I'm from, I'll say Evansville. Maybe it's force of habit, but I did live there for the first 41 years of my life. Or, maybe it's because it will always be home no matter where I live. Whatever the reason, you and I aren't the only people who can say we're from "Evansville". Sixteen other states across America, as well as Canada, have an Evansville in them too.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO