It's a battle of two of the best mid-majors in college basketball as No. 7 Murray State takes on No. 10 San Francisco in East Region play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night. The committee always likes to put two fantastic mid-major teams against each other, and while it's annoying to some of us, it could be one of the best Round of 64 games we see this season. The two teams have a combined record of 54-11.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO