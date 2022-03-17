ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

Melanie to perform at Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFETY HARBOR — Singer-songwriter Melanie will perform Sunday, March 27, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door if available. Visit...

