Facets of Faith: fixings for the future

For adults and teens age 16 and older. This is an 8-week class with Teaching Artist, Kelly Shaw. Intro to Pottery II offers students an opportunity to build upon wheel throwing fundamentals and explore new forms and techniques. This eight-week class features instructor demonstrations, hands-on learning and available Open Studio time outside of regular scheduled classes. Demonstrations will begin with combination cup and saucer forms allowing participants to practice measuring with calipers and fitting multiple parts together. The class will then explore techniques to alter the surface of wheel thrown forms including cutting facets and using slip in a variety of ways to create texture and contrast. Finally, students in this class will have an opportunity to create a set of unique bisqueware stamps, a great addition to any potter’s expanding toolbox. This class is best suited for those who have basic wheel throwing skills and feel comfortable wedging, centering and throwing small to medium sized cylinders. (Equivalent to The Dairy Barn Intro to Wheel Throwing I class.)

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO