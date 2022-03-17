ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Sip a Drink at One of These Relaxing Bars in Rochester

By Carly Ross
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a time in all of our lives when going out to a rowdy bar is the best thing you can do with your friends on a Friday night. After a few years though, that typically switches to a...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Amazing New Store In Rochester Planning To Open In April

Hey Rochester, Minnesota, are you ready for some good news? The super cute Real Deals store in town that was located near downtown just closed the doors at 525 6th Ave. NW because they are getting ready to open at their new location by Costco! Check out the videos and a few photos of the new place and see when they are planning to have their grand re-opening.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Unfortunate Word Order Causes You To Look Twice At This Food Special

Saint Patrick's Day is tomorrow and plenty of businesses are preparing to go 'green' at least for the night and maybe into the weekend. There are plenty of local businesses that will also be offering specials on beer, or what we think of as traditional Irish food/fare. One local restaurant/brewery's menu for Saint Patrick's day suffered from an unfortunate flip flop of words that will make you double-take as to what you just read while making the inner 13 year old in you laugh, or at least I did.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
AM 1390 KRFO

Twenty Things Minnesotans Should Be Busy Bragging About

Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention goes to Betty Crocker, Buffalo Wild Wings, the oxygen mask, Judy Garland, Zubaz, masking tape, Green Giant, Garrison Keilor & A Prairie Home Companion, roller blades, the stapler, Bob Dylan, automatic retractable seat belt, My Pillow, Malt-O-Meal, water skis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, bundt cakes, Schwan's, the snowmobile, Wheaties, Tonka Trucks, Tater Tot Hotdish, Red Wing Boots, Funfetti, and Prince.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Can You Get a Ticket for Hitting Your Horn in Minnesota?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Lounge#Yelp#The Perfect Date#Food Drink
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch Cool Drone Video from Inside the Mall of America

It's the single biggest tourist attraction in the state of Minnesota, but you've never seen the Mall of America quite like this. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Mall of America welcomed somewhere around 40 million visitors a year, but for obvious reasons that number was down significantly over the past year. The 40 million annual visitors represents more than eight times the total population of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

These Are the 17 Kinds of Snake that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally underappreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

10 Best Places to Live in Minnesota for 2022

A good place to live is a priority in everyone's life. And if you don't live in a good place right now, it's most likely a goal of yours to get into a better home or a better neighborhood. If you're planning a move, or if you're just curious, I've got a useful tool of the 2022 best places to live in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AM 1390 KRFO

North America’s Most Outstanding Airport is an Hour From Rochester

A new survey says the top-rated airport in North America can be found here in Minnesota, only an hour from Rochester. When you're traveling, there are few things more annoying than encountering a delay with your flight, thanks to issues at the airport, right? They can affect your connecting flights, mess up your plans, and just generally make things miserable, whether you're on vacation or flying for work.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Yes, the Boxelder Bugs are Really Bad in Minnesota This Winter

Apparently, they're one of the effects of last summer's drought. For most of this winter, we've had an unwanted guest in the radio studio with us. Sometimes we find him crawling across the desk, sometimes on the floor, sometimes on the wall, sometimes buzzing his way through the air. On occasion, he's even landed on our microphones while we're speaking! It would also seem true that our unwanted guest has supernatural abilities -- even after being stomped on and exterminated, he's shown up again to resume his nuisance-y activities!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy