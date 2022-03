Amazon is taking more steps to halt its business in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday it said it would suspend shipments of retail products to customers in Russia and Belarus, and stop accepting new third-party sellers in those countries. It also suspended access to Prime Video and stopped taking orders for its video game New World for customers in Russia. Amazon this week also stopped taking on new cloud customers in Russia and Belarus, but stopped short of cutting off cloud services in the countries altogether.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO