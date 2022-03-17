ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Look Out, Hollywood! [WATCH] Tyler, TX Native Win an American Idol Golden Ticket!

By Tara Holley
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of us have been fans of FOX's primetime show, American Idol, for years now! After all, the show is entering its 20th season!. However, East Texans and Tyler, Texas people particularly are extra excited this year. Tyler native, Fritz Hager III makes his debut on American Idol this Sunday night!...

Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

