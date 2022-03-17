Look Out, Hollywood! [WATCH] Tyler, TX Native Win an American Idol Golden Ticket!

As the change of seasons approaches, hip-hop is helping to warm things up with some new releases. After a release date change, Lil Durk has dropped his album, 7220, inspired by the address of his grandmother's home in Chicago. The 17-track effort contains quintessential Durk Auto-Tune rhymes, gritty bars and more. The LP holds features from Future, Gunna and R&B singer Summer Walker. The Chicago rapper's collab "Broadway Girls" with country artist Morgan Wallen appears on Durk's new joint as well. Prior to the album's arrival, Lil Durk offered the Southside, TM88, TooDope, Nuki and NFE Paris-produced "AHHH HA," "Pissed Me Off" and the record with Wallen, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. 7220 is Durk's first album to arrive in 2022, following his 2021 release, The Voice deluxe, and his joint effort with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO