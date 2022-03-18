ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bulgaria's former PM Borissov detained after EU probes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H72F8_0eiIwYKV00
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boyko Borissov speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station , during parliamentary and presidential elections, in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

SOFIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's former prime minister and leader of the largest opposition GERB party, Boyko Borissov, was detained late on Thursday as part of a police operation linked to probes by the EU Public Prosecutor's Office, the interior ministry said.

Former premier Borissov's decade-long rule ended last April after an election that showed popular anger over high-level corruption in the European Union's poorest member state. read more

A new centrist coalition government took office in December, pledging zero tolerance on graft.

Three other members of Borissov's centre-right GERB party were also detained, including former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, in the operation prompted by probes of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Bulgaria, the interior ministry said.

The EPPO, led by Romania's former anti-corruption chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi, focuses on serious fraud linked to misuse of EU funds.

Kovesi, who ended a two-day visit to Bulgaria earlier on Thursday, has said her office has received a record high number of complaints from Bulgaria and has opened 120 investigations.

Dozens of GERB politicians and supporters gathered in front of Borissov's house in Sofia's outskirts, chanting for the resignation ofnew government and accusing it and the police of political repression.

"Borissov has not been charged for the time being. The police have carried out a search at his home. He has been taken to the headquarters of the national police where he most likely will be detained for 24 hours," his lawyer Menko Menkov told reporters.

Borissov's supporters later moved to the national police building and pledged to protest in front of the government on Friday.

A former bodyguard of late communist-era dictator Todor Zhivkov, Borissov, 62, has led the Balkan country with short breaks from 2009 until last April, his support bolstered by hefty public spending on infrastructure projects.

During massive demonstrations against graft in 2020, protesters accused Borissovof collaborating with the country's chief prosecutor for the benefit of local oligarchs and businesses close to his party.

Two years ago, a number of Bulgarian websites published photos purporting to show Borissov's alleged wealth, including images with a nightstand packed with gold bars and 500-euro bills.

Borissov has denied any wrongdoing and has said the photos were part of an elaborate set-up engineered by his political opponents to embarrass him.

Bulgaria, ranked as the EU's most corrupt member state by Transparency International, is yet to jail a senior official on graft charges.

"No one is above the law," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his Facebook page.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
Reuters

World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions it started in Ukraine on Feb. 24. "The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on Feb 24, 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the judges said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Bulgaria#Corruption#Gold Bars#Fraud#Sofia#Gerb Party#The European Union#Finance#Eppo#The Interior Ministry
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
International Business Times

What Happened To Russia's Air Force? U.S. Officials, Experts Stumped

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen Moscow act far more delicately...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy