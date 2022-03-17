ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

David Krejci's Czech season is over. Could he now return?

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWr1w_0eiIvaBI00

David Krejci's team in the Czech Republic, HC Olomouc, was eliminated from the Extraliga playoffs on Thursday in Game 5 of their best-of-five first-round series.

That could be important. If Krejci were going to return to the NHL and be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs, he would need to be signed before Monday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

That much of the equation is at least now possible. Had Olomouc won Thursday, their second-round series would have run past Monday and returning to the NHL would have been out of the question.

Does Krejci even want to return, though? Well, he was asked about that during his postgame press conference. The question and answer were both in Czech, of course, so the best we can do is run his answer through Google Translate and hope the translation is accurate enough to capture the spirit of the thing.

"I enjoyed the season in the Czech Republic, it was great, although a sad ending," Krejci said. "NHL? I didn't talk to anyone, I focused on the playoffs. I don't know what will happen if I continue to play. We'll go somewhere with the boys, I'll take care of the family, we'll see what time brings."

That doesn't sound like someone who's in a rush to hop on a plane and head back to North America, but it's worth noting that Krejci does have a few days to think about it now.

If he does decide he wants to play in the NHL this season, the next big question, of course, is: Will the Bruins be able to sign him?

Because Krejci played so many games overseas, he is not free to simply sign with whatever team he wants. He would need to go through waivers, meaning any team could claim him. Even if he says beforehand that he'll only sign with the Bruins, another team could still claim him simply to block the Bruins from adding a second-line center for the stretch run and the playoffs.

While the NHL can be an "unwritten rules," "gentleman's agreement"-type league sometimes, you would think other playoff teams might be a little more cutthroat this late in the season as they chase a Stanley Cup.

It's also worth noting that the Bruins cannot strike a deal with a non-playoff team above them in the waiver order (which is the reverse order of the league standings) to have that team claim Krejci and then trade him to Boston. The league has already addressed that loophole, and Krejci would have to clear waivers again in order to be traded.

The Bruins also may not have the luxury of waiting too long for a Krejci prayer to be answered. As they explore other ways to add to their team via trades, they won't want to risk losing out on a priority target by dragging their feet.

In summary, from a strictly schedule and timing perspective, a Krejci return could now be possible. But the Bruins and their fans still shouldn't get their hopes up.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

What To Know About Kodie Curran, Who Bruins Acquired From Ducks

The Boston Bruins on Saturday acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks, sending Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore and a package of draft picks in exchange. As the deal began to gain traction on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, one facet of it slipped under the radar prior to the Bruins’ official announcement: Boston also acquired defenseman Kodie Curran.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins among teams that've 'checked in' on Conor Garland

One of the primary roster needs for the Boston Bruins to address before Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline is a scoring right wing. Aside from David Pastrnak, the Bruins have not received enough offense from the right wing position this season, although Craig Smith's recent resurgence -- eight goals in his last seven games -- has been an encouraging sign for Boston.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Add More Homegrown Talent With McLaughlin & Callahan Signings

This past week, the Boston Bruins made waves after signing undrafted, college free agent Marc McLaughlin. The Boston College product has gained attention for his terrific college career, where he had 76 points in 130 games, and helped earn him a spot on the United States men’s hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. A native of North Billerica, he is the latest in a string of local, homegrown, Massachusetts’ talents to join the organization.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Krejčí
Person
Don Sweeney
NBC Sports

Nathan Eovaldi contract situation one to watch: 'I love being here'

Of all the Red Sox in contract years, here's one we don't spend a lot of time on -- Nathan Eovaldi. That might be because he's not as tenured as Xander Bogaerts or as accomplished as slugging DH J.D. Martinez. And yet a case can be made that Eovaldi is the most important of the group moving forward.
MLB
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Bruins#Czech#Extraliga#Olomouc#Gresh Keefe#Nik M
NBC Sports

Trade: Flyers send Claude Giroux to Panthers; Owen Tippett part of return

The Florida Panthers haven’t tasted playoff success yet, but they’re clearly going for it at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. After giving up a first-rounder to trade for Ben Chiarot, the Panthers won the Claude Giroux sweepstakes, while it appears that Owen Tippett is one of the main parts of the return.
NHL
Yardbarker

Peter DeBoer says Jack Eichel’s injury is a 'huge concern'

The Vegas Golden Knights finally won a game on Thursday, but it came at a cost. The team picked up a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers, putting an end to a five-game losing streak that ultimately saw them dip to ninth in the Western Conference in terms of points percentage.
NHL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
NHL

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Tatum and Boston visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Boston Celtics (43-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-29, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum meet when Denver faces Boston. Jokic ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Tatum ranks eighth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Celtics cited among NBA's best defenders -- and one is likely a surprise to Boston fans

With the top-rated defense in the NBA, it makes sense that the Boston Celtics are finally starting to get some love when it comes to the coveted Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award. In fact, it would be a bit incredulous for at least one of the team’s several stalwart defenders to not be in the conversation given their identity and current case as a contender is built around that side of the ball.
NBA
92.9 The Ticket

Bruins Acquire Lindholm, Beef Up Blue Line for Playoff Push

The Boston Bruins strengthened their blue line as they make a push for the playoffs, acquiring defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks for John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and a package of draft picks. The Bruins will send a first-round pick this year and second rounders in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rumours Update: Leafs had trade with Chicago for Fleury and Hagel that fell through

We’re less than 48 hours away from the NHL trade deadline and things have gotten very spicy more recently. The Maple Leafs are reportedly looking for a goalie, defenceman, and a forward, which would help bolster their team. And according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Kyle Dubas had a trade with Chicago lined up, but it fell through.
NHL
FOX Sports

Montreal and Boston face off in division matchup

Boston Bruins (38-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-36-9, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic teams. The Canadiens are 6-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the league. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 17 total goals.
NHL
NBC Sports

Forsberg: This Tatum-led lineup is Celtics' new secret weapon

The Boston Celtics’ starting five has been a wrecking ball this season, posting an outrageous and league-leading net rating of plus-23.7 over 417 minutes together in 32 appearances. That’s 7.4 points better than the next-best five-man unit in the league with at least 250 minutes of floor time (Minnesota, 16.3).
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Kings takeaways: C's make it rain 3s in Sacramento

The Boston Celtics' West Coast road trip is off to a successful start. They followed their convincing victory over the Golden State Warriors with a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. It was the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown show as the C's stars combined for 62 points on 23-of-34 shooting.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy