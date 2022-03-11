ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 11 Michigan beat No. 6 Colorado State in a game filled with bizarre stats

By Cole Huff
 3 days ago
What a bizarre, yet entertaining game we were gifted in Thursday’s opening matchup of the South Region. An up-and-down 11-seed Michigan team came back from 15 points to pull off the first-round upset over the six-seed Colorado State Rams. While the upset may or may not have come as a surprise, the way that it happened sure was head-scratching.

You won’t believe these stats:

  • Michigan made zero threes. in the first half and didn’t make one until the 17:07 mark of the second half.
  • Colorado State did not attempt its first free throw until the 12:29 mark of the second half.
  • The Wolverines’ starters scored 71 of the team’s 75 total points (four bench points).
  • Colorado State took a 28-13 lead and was then outscored 62-35 the rest of the way.

With a 75-63 win, the Wolverines (-2.5) stay alive and get another chance to right their wrongs of the disappointing regular season. They’ll face the winner of the Tennessee-Longwood matchup. Meanwhile, the CSU loss drops the Mountain West to 0-2 to begin the tourney. The conference is down to San Diego State and Boise State to end its losing streak.

