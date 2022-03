CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler missed three days of camp this week because of the flu. No big deal, except team officials believed it left him with little wiggle room to pitch the first week of the season. Wheeler entered camp behind schedule because he had not thrown off a mound until Tuesday, following a heavy workload in 2021 and dealing with right shoulder soreness in December. But Wheeler said Saturday morning at BayCare Ballpark that he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO