Jalen Rose was absolutely hyped about Michigan's second-half comeback against Colorado State

By Prince J. Grimes
 3 days ago
No. 11 Michigan entered its Round of 64 game of the NCAA Tournament as the lower seed against No. 6 Colorado State. And for much of the first half, the game played out that way, with the Wolverines going down by as much as 15 and trailing by seven at the half.

But coach Juwan Howard’s squad wasn’t about to go out without a fight, and they came out roaring in the second half. Michigan outscored the Rams 16-8 out of halftime to take its first lead of the game. One of the school’s most beloved alums — and Howard’s former Fab Five teammate — Jalen Rose was all the way here for it.

Rose isn’t just a famous Michigan alum, but also a former longtime NBA player and current analyst for ESPN. To see him let loose like any of us would to root for his school was really fun to see.

