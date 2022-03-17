Research Scientist – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

By the end of September 2021, uptake of COVID-19 vaccines among adults with a recent experience of housing insecurity were 25 percent lower than the adult population of Ontario for a first dose, and 34 percent lower for a second dose, according to a new study. Published in The Lancet...
Nature paper chronicles how researchers achieved burning plasma regime for the first time in a laboratory experiment. After decades of fusion research, a burning plasma state was achieved on November 2020 and February 2021 at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF), the world’s most energetic laser.
Timnit Gebru advocated for ethical approaches to research on artificial intelligence at a Radcliffe Institute talk Tuesday. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Timnit Gebru, the founder of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, called for scholars to employ more ethical approaches in artificial intelligence research at an event hosted Tuesday by the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.
Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute are advancing their partnership through three new research projects. The new research projects look to use "mini organs" to revolutionize search for biomarkers and drug targets, according to a March 16 news release from the centers. The three projects are:. 1. A population...
The Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management announced recently the expansion of its Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program for postdoctoral researchers. The program will offer the opportunity for recent graduates with Ph.D. degrees to perform leading-edge scientific research and technical work resulting in work being published in peer-reviewed journals,...
There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
