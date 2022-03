It's been over a year since Bobby Shmurda was released from prison, and unfortunately, no new album has dropped. The singles he's released have shown that he's trying to find his footing in the rap game after its widespread evolution since his incarceration. Still, he's remained persistent with his output with a slew of fans who are, at the very least, curious to hear what he has up his sleeves on his long-awaited major-label debut album.

