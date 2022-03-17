ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

See How Virtual Reality is Training Workers to Deal With Difficult Customers

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLOVe_0eiIpmqQ00

James Coddington, CEO of SkillsVR, joins Cheddar Innovates to discuss how virtual reality is being used to train frontline workers to deal with difficult customers, and how this technology is being applied to diversity training.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Explainer: What Federal Reserve Rate Hikes Actually Do

If you've been following the stock market at all these past few months, you've likely heard about the "rate hikes" being cooked up over at the Federal Reserve. It's a short, technical-sounding phrase, but when it comes from the mouth of a Federal Reserve chair, it can move markets and strike fear or relief into the hearts of investors.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The 10 most innovative augmented reality and virtual reality companies of 2022

Explore the full 2022 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations whose efforts are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact with their initiatives across 52 categories, including the most innovative artificial intelligence, design, and security companies.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity Training#Cheddar Innovates
psychologytoday.com

Lost in a Metaverse of Virtual Reality

Consciousness and computation make it unlikely that we are living in a simulation. Virtual objects differ from real ones because of how we interact with them. Life in virtual reality lacks the satisfaction of needs that occurs in real life. The metaverse is supposed to be a brave new world...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Sharply Higher On Eve of Fed Decision

Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses what led to a sharp spike on Wall Street during Tuesday's session and what she will be watching for most closely when the Fed announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini on Preparing for March Madness

Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, joined Cheddar News senior reporter, Michelle Castillo at South by Southwest to talk about Barstool Sportsbook and the NCAA March Madness tournaments. "What we really believe is that there's going to be the next generation of sports bettor, [who] will follow sports the way Barstool Sports follow sports," she said. "They'll like winners. They'll like losers. They'll like the storylines. They'll like the drama with the fans.”
BASKETBALL
MySanAntonio

Microsoft's return puts focus on workers who are skipping the office

Microsoft has begun calling employees back to its headquarters in recent weeks, but its return-to-office strategy hinges on hybrid work. From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, companies are navigating the messy transition to the workplace after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Microsoft has a unique perspective since it sells remote collaboration tools that compete with Zoom Video Communications and Cisco Systems. Even as workers trickle back to their desks, the company's leaders are focused on those employees who aren't working in the office.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Cleanup Begins After 7.4 Quake Shakes North Japan, Killing 4

People stand around a gate of a Tokyo train station in Tokyo, early Thursday, March 17, 2022, as services were suspended after an earthquake hit the area. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Need2Know: Zelenskyy to Address Congress, Sunshine Protection Act & Eiffel Tower Grows

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming "more realistic" after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. "Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "Any war ends with an agreement."(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

Ukrainian Drone Company Volunteers Its Tech to War Effort

A Ukrainian drone company is using its technology to help defend its home nation during the ongoing war with Russia. Valerii Iakovenko, co-founder and CEO of DroneUA, joined Cheddar News to discuss its efforts to help against the invasion. "These drones can be used to do strikes more precise and even cheap drones, even simple technologies can help to make a defensive possibilities more precise," he said.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Montana Senator Jon Tester on Sarah Bloom Raskin, Inflation & Ukraine

Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) joined Cheddar News to talk about a range of topics including Sarah Bloom Raskin's recent withdrawal as a nominee to the Federal Reserve, the impact the Federal Reserve will have on inflation, and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. "I think it's unfortunate she had to withdraw. I think she was very, very qualified for the position by everything she's done in her past, especially in the area of cyber," he said. "She would have been good to have on the Fed."
MONTANA STATE
Cheddar News

Lockdowns in China Threaten Fragile Supply Chain

With a zero-covid policy in China, country officials are imposing lockdowns in the region in an attempt to control the spread. With China being home to about one-third of global manufacturing, these lockdowns are wreaking havoc on the already fragile supply chain, causing disruption to production of phones and cars alike. Suketu Gandhi, Supply Chain Partner at Kearney joined Cheddar's Azia Celestino to discuss.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart’s GoLocal Signs New Delivery Partnership

Today in the connected economy, Walmart’s white-label delivery service GoLocal forms a partnership with Delivery Solutions. Also, Citi Commercial Cards launches a partnership with Marqeta, and Uber adds features for people group dining. Delivery and fulfillment firm Delivery Solutions says Walmart’s GoLocal service has signed onto its platform as...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy