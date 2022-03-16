ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Valley of the Sun United Way Announces $2M Challenge Gift

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn & Kathleen Graham and Phil & Nita Francis have each committed $1 million to the Mighty Change 2026 Community Plan. Valley of the Sun United Way announced a $2 million challenge to incentivize additional philanthropic gifts in support of the Mighty Change 2026 initiative. The match was made...

Power 102.9 NoCo

United Way Of Weld County: Living United

Did you know that the first United Way was found here in Colorado? Denver to be exact and I did not know that until recently. It is actually worldwide now. I got to interview Lyle SmithGraybeal, VP of Community Development for United Way of Weld County. We talked about what...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Hutch Post

United Way activates VOAD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County leads the Reno County VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) for the community and says they are set up to help victims of the fire. Reno County VOAD was activated Sunday morning in response to the Reno County Fires yesterday....
RENO COUNTY, KS
Crescent-News

United Way receives donation

The United Way of Defiance County received a grant of $1,000 from The Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center Fund maintained at The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase books from birth to age 5 for the Imagination Library Program. Pictured discussing the grant are, from left, Daniel Barrera, trustee of The Defiance Moose Lodge, and Abby Wolfrum, executive director of The United Way of Defiance County.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Help Foster Youth at United Way's Women United Luncheon

Listen: Dr. Dawnté Early, president and CEO, United Way California Capital Region. Tickets on sale for United Way’s 20th Annual Women United Luncheon. United Way California Capital Region’s Women United action group is inviting community members to its 20th anniversary luncheon on March 25 from 11am-1pm at the Croatian American Cultural Center in Sacramento, where influential professional women from across the state will gather to raise awareness and funds to support local foster youth. The event, which takes place during Women’s History Month, will celebrate the power of women working together to prepare local foster youth for adulthood and will include stories of youth whose lives have been changed over the past 20 years. The event will include lunch, presentations by local foster youth who participated in a writing partnership with nonprofit 916 Ink called “Find Your Voice,” and information about how to get involved. Tickets and sponsorships will benefit United Way California Capital Region’s programs for foster youth. Ticket sales end on March 4: YourLocalUnitedWay.org/WU2022.
CHARITIES
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

United Way of 1,000 Lakes announces 2022 Hooked on Itasca winners

Jan. 28 - Feb. 6 marked the second annual Hooked on Itasca ice fishing tournament. The ten-day competition, benefiting United Way of 1000 Lakes, encouraged participants to enjoy the outdoors and partake in a much-beloved Minnesota winter activity. The virtual format of the tournament, which utilized the FishDonkey app to record catches, provided a unique opportunity for tournament competitors to fish all over Itasca County.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Goldsboro News-Argus

United Way prepares for Fill the Theatre

Wayne County’s food pantries continue to need donations as more and more people are needing meals than ever before. The United Way of Wayne County will step up and try to help alleviate the need with its annual Fill the Theatre food drive March 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, on Center Street in downtown Goldsboro.
GOLDSBORO, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Linden event puts residents together with resources

Linden event puts residents together with resources. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KSBThq. Linden event puts residents together with resources. Volunteers clean litter off highway ramps for KickButt …. 26-year-old man dies in Delaware County crash. Ohio redistricting commission hires outside mapmakers. Judge sentences Youngstown officer to jail over mask …. Updated Morning...
POLITICS
Nevada Appeal

Carson City golf tourney benefits Holiday with a Hero scholarship

Holiday with a Hero is hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament to raise funds to create a college scholarship for students in need. The Holiday with Hero Golf Tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. May 14 at the Silver Oak Golf Course. Cost is $125 per player and includes range balls, goodie bag and lunch.
CARSON CITY, NV

