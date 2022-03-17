ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“Turning Red” is the movie I wish I had at 13. I’m so glad our daughters have it.

By Charity Curley Mathews
Motherly
Motherly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything more awkward than turning 13? You’re too old to feel like a kid, too young to be grown up, and too embarrassed to talk about any of it. At 13, I got my own makeup, and gave myself pinkeye four times. I blasted the song “Like a Virgin”...

www.mother.ly

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
Tracey Folly

I refused to visit my mother-in-law with my husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I were newlyweds, we had similar work schedules. We each worked Monday through Friday and had Saturday and Sunday off. When you work full time during the week, the weekends fly by so quickly. Therefore I had very little time off for myself.
Telegraph

Dear Richard Madeley: 'My mother-in-law insists on being called ‘Nanny’ and I hate it'

Our first child is due to be born in a few weeks. My mother-in-law is insisting that she be called ‘Nanny’ or ‘Nan’ by the child (and, implicitly, by us, I suppose). I was raised to use ‘Granny’ or ‘Grandma’. My mother-in-law says it has always been Nan in her family, but it really grates on me for reasons I don’t quite understand. How can I explain my feelings to my mother-in-law in a way that does not hurt her feelings – or make me sound snobbish or pretentious? By the way, my wife is indifferent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Pandas#Our Mothers#Vitamin#Chinese Canadian
Grazia

This Woman Kicked Her Mother In Law Out Of Her Hospital Room She Repeatedly Told Her Husband To 'Go Home And Rest'

Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
Slate

Help! I Want to Secretly Alter My Fiancée’s Wedding Dress.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome back, friends. Thanks for joining me for another chat. What’s going on this week?. Q. You’re perfect, let’s fix the dress: Before I even get...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Pixar
FUN 107

My Husband Locked Away My Phone & The Results Were Eye-Opening

Let’s face it, our cell phones are an extension of our bodies. So, when my husband brought home a lockbox to cut down on our screen time, I was less than amused. But after coming face to face with my phone addiction, I’m here to tell you that a lockbox may be the best thing to happen to you and your family’s relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy