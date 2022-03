Have you heard the news Texarkana? Lost Pizza Company is a new restaurant that will move into the old U.S. Pizza location on Gibson Lane soon!. Texarkana will be the first location in Texas to get a Lost Pizza Company with 24 locations already in Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Lost Pizza Company was founded in 2007 by a couple of college roommates, Brooks Roberts and Preston Lott who wanted to create something hip, funky with a cool vibe where friends could come enjoy the coldest beer with the best pizza around.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO