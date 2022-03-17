ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 best remaining free agents for the Bears to consider

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We’re now in the full swing of NFL’s free agency, where it’s been a busy few days as the new league year kicked off. But there are still plenty of intriguing options on the free agent market.

The Chicago Bears made a few moves in the first three days of free agency action, including signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

But there are still plenty more moves on the way for general manager Ryan Poles, especially when the second and third waves of free agency get underway. And there have already been some big-name releases after the start of the new league year that Chicago could explore.

Here’s a look at the best available free agents the Bears should consider.

1

OT Terron Armstead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfZMF_0eiIji6G00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Terron Armstead is the top tackle on the market right now. While he’d be on the more expensive side, he’d be an impressive upgrade.

2

C J.C. Tretter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gufik_0eiIji6G00
Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

J.C. Tretter was a surprise cut by the Browns, and he immediately became a top option at center for the Bears on the free agent market.

3

OT La'el Collins

The Cowboys released La’el Collins, who should become an immediate priority for the Bears. Collins could player either left or right tackle, but he’d likely occupy the left tackle spot on this Chicago offensive line.

4

OT Duane Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0salyu_0eiIji6G00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Duane Brown is another top tackle option on the market that could interest the Bears. He’s reliable in pass protection and solid in the run game.

5

OT Billy Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28c9uZ_0eiIji6G00
USA Today Sports

Could we see another Packers offensive lineman in Chicago? Green Bay released Billy Turner to save cap space, and he’s a starting offensive lineman that received high praise from Aaron Rodgers.

6

OT Eric Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNhA9_0eiIji6G00
USA Today Sports

Eric Fisher is perhaps a more realistic option for the Bears at left tackle, and the Colts connection certainly doesn’t hurt for new head coach Matt Eberflus.

7

C Bradley Bozeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDFvD_0eiIji6G00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There are still questions at the center position for the Bears, although Lucas Patrick is certainly an option on the roster. Bradley Bozeman is a top center left in free agency, and he might be their most realistic option.

8

WR Allen Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiEC3_0eiIji6G00
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Sure, it doesn’t look like Allen Robinson is coming back to Chicago. But he’s certainly the top wideout still available.

UPDATE: Robinson signed with Rams

9

WR Jarvis Landry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d568b_0eiIji6G00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jarvis Landry was a surprise cut on the first day of free agency action, and he’s one of the top options still left in a thinning wide receiver market.

10

WR Julio Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r91h8_0eiIji6G00
USA Today Sports

Another top wideout hit free agency after the Titans released Julio Jones. While Jones struggled with injuries last year, he’s certainly an option to consider.

11

WR Cole Beasley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6c9A_0eiIji6G00
USA Today Sports

Cole Beasley was a surprise cut by the Bills, and he becomes a top option at wide receiver for the Bears. Beasley is one of best slot receivers in the league and would be another a solid option.

12

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jazaQ_0eiIji6G00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have already shown interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster, and he remains a top option at wide receiver. He’s an intriguing playmaking option for Justin Fields.

13

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HAqg_0eiIji6G00
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears have shown interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which makes sense given his connection to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

14

OG Ereck Flowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1167_0eiIji6G00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ereck Flowers was a surprise cut by Washington, and he’s a top option within the interior of the offensive line. Flowers is someone you’d assume the Bears would at least take a look at.

15

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Fon2_0eiIji6G00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is another top offensive guard on the market. Duvernay-Tardif could be a potential replacement for James Daniels, assuming Lucas Patrick plays center.

16

LB Bobby Wagner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBZrl_0eiIji6G00
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Bobby Wagner was a surprise cut by the Seahawks, and he’s easily the best linebacker available. Although, he’s a dream target at this point for the Bears as Roquan Smith is slated to get paid.

17

LB Anthony Hitchens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1myV_0eiIji6G00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Hitchens was a cap casualty this offseason, and he’s someone the Bears likely have on their radar. With Poles coming from Kansas City, he’s seen Hitchens up close and knows what he could bring to the defense.

18

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9iV9_0eiIji6G00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears made the decision to extend Danny Trevathan over Nick Kwiatkoski. But with the need for linebackers, a reunion could be in the works.

19

CB Xavier Rhodes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1ru1_0eiIji6G00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Rhodes is certainly an option for the Bears to address their cornerback need, and he’d come at a more affordable price than some others still on the market.

20

CB Bryce Callahan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bv3Pj_0eiIji6G00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Callahan is a solid option at nickelback for a Bears defense that struggled in the slot last year. Perhaps a reunion in Chicago is in the cards.

21

CB Kyle Fuller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8uLs_0eiIji6G00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of reunions, the Bears could certainly target Kyle Fuller to fill a hole at outside cornerback. He’s coming off a down year and would be more affordable.

22

CB Donte Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBdBM_0eiIji6G00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There are questions at cornerback opposite Johnson heading into the offseason. Perhaps Donte Jackson, who suffered a season-ending groin injury, could be an answer.

23

S Tyrann Mathieu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COY6m_0eiIji6G00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrann Mathieu is the top safety still on the market, and he’s not re-signing with the Chiefs. Given the Ryan Poles connection, don’t rule out a potential Mathieu signing.

24

S Landon Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0LsP_0eiIji6G00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need a safety opposite Eddie Jackson, and his former college teammate Landon Collins is certainly a top option. Collins was a cap casualty by Washington, and he’d fill a big hole.

25

S Jayron Kearse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCLmT_0eiIji6G00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety is a pressing need for the Bears, and Jayron Kearse is one of the best remaining options. Kearse is versatile with the ability to play free safety, in the box and slot.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

