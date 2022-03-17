25 best remaining free agents for the Bears to consider
We’re now in the full swing of NFL’s free agency, where it’s been a busy few days as the new league year kicked off. But there are still plenty of intriguing options on the free agent market.
The Chicago Bears made a few moves in the first three days of free agency action, including signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.
But there are still plenty more moves on the way for general manager Ryan Poles, especially when the second and third waves of free agency get underway. And there have already been some big-name releases after the start of the new league year that Chicago could explore.
Here’s a look at the best available free agents the Bears should consider.
1
OT Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead is the top tackle on the market right now. While he’d be on the more expensive side, he’d be an impressive upgrade.
2
C J.C. Tretter
J.C. Tretter was a surprise cut by the Browns, and he immediately became a top option at center for the Bears on the free agent market.
3
OT La'el Collins
The Cowboys released La’el Collins, who should become an immediate priority for the Bears. Collins could player either left or right tackle, but he’d likely occupy the left tackle spot on this Chicago offensive line.
4
OT Duane Brown
Duane Brown is another top tackle option on the market that could interest the Bears. He’s reliable in pass protection and solid in the run game.
5
OT Billy Turner
Could we see another Packers offensive lineman in Chicago? Green Bay released Billy Turner to save cap space, and he’s a starting offensive lineman that received high praise from Aaron Rodgers.
6
OT Eric Fisher
Eric Fisher is perhaps a more realistic option for the Bears at left tackle, and the Colts connection certainly doesn’t hurt for new head coach Matt Eberflus.
7
C Bradley Bozeman
There are still questions at the center position for the Bears, although Lucas Patrick is certainly an option on the roster. Bradley Bozeman is a top center left in free agency, and he might be their most realistic option.
8
WR Allen Robinson
Sure, it doesn’t look like Allen Robinson is coming back to Chicago. But he’s certainly the top wideout still available.
UPDATE: Robinson signed with Rams
9
WR Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry was a surprise cut on the first day of free agency action, and he’s one of the top options still left in a thinning wide receiver market.
10
WR Julio Jones
Another top wideout hit free agency after the Titans released Julio Jones. While Jones struggled with injuries last year, he’s certainly an option to consider.
11
WR Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley was a surprise cut by the Bills, and he becomes a top option at wide receiver for the Bears. Beasley is one of best slot receivers in the league and would be another a solid option.
12
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Bears have already shown interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster, and he remains a top option at wide receiver. He’s an intriguing playmaking option for Justin Fields.
13
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Bears have shown interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which makes sense given his connection to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
14
OG Ereck Flowers
Ereck Flowers was a surprise cut by Washington, and he’s a top option within the interior of the offensive line. Flowers is someone you’d assume the Bears would at least take a look at.
15
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is another top offensive guard on the market. Duvernay-Tardif could be a potential replacement for James Daniels, assuming Lucas Patrick plays center.
16
LB Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner was a surprise cut by the Seahawks, and he’s easily the best linebacker available. Although, he’s a dream target at this point for the Bears as Roquan Smith is slated to get paid.
17
LB Anthony Hitchens
Anthony Hitchens was a cap casualty this offseason, and he’s someone the Bears likely have on their radar. With Poles coming from Kansas City, he’s seen Hitchens up close and knows what he could bring to the defense.
18
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
The Bears made the decision to extend Danny Trevathan over Nick Kwiatkoski. But with the need for linebackers, a reunion could be in the works.
19
CB Xavier Rhodes
Xavier Rhodes is certainly an option for the Bears to address their cornerback need, and he’d come at a more affordable price than some others still on the market.
20
CB Bryce Callahan
Bryce Callahan is a solid option at nickelback for a Bears defense that struggled in the slot last year. Perhaps a reunion in Chicago is in the cards.
21
CB Kyle Fuller
Speaking of reunions, the Bears could certainly target Kyle Fuller to fill a hole at outside cornerback. He’s coming off a down year and would be more affordable.
22
CB Donte Jackson
There are questions at cornerback opposite Johnson heading into the offseason. Perhaps Donte Jackson, who suffered a season-ending groin injury, could be an answer.
23
S Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu is the top safety still on the market, and he’s not re-signing with the Chiefs. Given the Ryan Poles connection, don’t rule out a potential Mathieu signing.
24
S Landon Collins
The Bears need a safety opposite Eddie Jackson, and his former college teammate Landon Collins is certainly a top option. Collins was a cap casualty by Washington, and he’d fill a big hole.
25
S Jayron Kearse
Safety is a pressing need for the Bears, and Jayron Kearse is one of the best remaining options. Kearse is versatile with the ability to play free safety, in the box and slot.
