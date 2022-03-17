Whataburger Is Saying Goodbye To A Fan Favorite

Every year as February comes to a close-I always get excited. Not only because it means there are only a few weeks left to winter. And not just because it means we get an extra hour of sunlight turning the clocks ahead in March. No--it's because one of my favorite things in life that's always only available for a limited time--returns just in time for the wearing 'o' the green and St. Patrick's Day! Of course, I'm talking about the Shamrock Shake at McDonald's. It's usually on a 4 to 5-week run when it returns-and that typically starts a few weeks prior to the 17th. So-by that math-we only have til the end of March to get one until they're gone until next year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO