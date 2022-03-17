ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-lockdown changes of age-specific susceptibility and its correlation with adherence to social distancing measures

By Max S. Y. Lau
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial distancing measures are effective in reducing overall community transmission but much remains unknown about how they have impacted finer-scale dynamics. In particular, much is unknown about how changes of contact patterns and other behaviors including adherence to social distancing, induced by these measures, may have impacted finer-scale transmission dynamics among...

www.nature.com

