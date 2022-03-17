ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Filling the gap between topological insulator nanomaterials and triboelectric nanogenerators

By Mengjiao Li
 4 days ago

The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4e, in which the Y-axis was labelled incorrectly as 'Power density (mW"‰cm"’2)'. The correct version of the Y-axis label in Fig. 4e is 'Power density...

Coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling in the 2D topologically trivial insulator BiSe monitored by ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy

Ultrafast carrier relaxation in the 2D topological insulator (TI) Bi2Se3 [gapped Dirac surface states (SS)] and how it inherits ultrafast relaxation in the 3D TI Bi2Se3 (gapless Dirac SS) remains a challenge for developing new optoelectronic devices based on these materials. Here ultrashort (~"‰100Â fs) pumping pulses of"‰~"‰340Â nm wavelength (~"‰3.65Â eV photon energy) were applied to study ultrafast electron relaxation in the 2D TI Bi2Se3 films with a thickness of 2 and 5 quintuple layers (~"‰2 and"‰~"‰5Â nm, respectively) using transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy in the ultraviolet"“visible spectral region (1.65"“3.9Â eV). The negative and positive contributions of TA spectra were attributed to absorption bleaching that mostly occurs in the bulk states and to the inverse bremsstrahlung type free carrier absorption in the gapped Dirac SS, respectively. Owing to this direct and selective access to the bulk and surface carrier dynamics, we were able to monitor coherent longitudinal optical (LO) phonon oscillations, which were successively launched in the bulk and surface states by the front of the relaxing electron population within the LO-phonon cascade emission. We have also recognized the coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling that appears through the phase-dependent amplitude variations of coherent LO-phonon oscillations. This unique behavior manifests itself predominantly for the topologically trivial insulator phase of the 2D TI Bi2Se3 (2Â nm thick film) in the photon energy range (~"‰2.0"“2.25Â eV) where efficient energy exchange between the bulk and surface states occurs. We also found that the coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling significantly weakens with increasing both the Bi2Se3 film thickness and pumping power.
A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
Author Correction: Loss of structural balance in stock markets

Author Correction: The immunoregulatory landscape of human tuberculosis granulomas

AI minds the gap and fills in missing Greek inscriptions

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
