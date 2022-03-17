ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Inside Deals: Save Up to 78% — Healthy Air Bundle, White Gold Initial Necklaces, Mattress Protector

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Gold#Gold Jewelry#Mattress Company#Mattress Protector#Necklaces#Healthy Air Bundle#Boneco Personal#Tamborat Jewelry
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Shopping
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kohl's says it's no longer a department store

Kohl's is under intense pressure from Wall Street raiders and up against stiff competition from Amazon, Target and others. Now it's hoping that overhauling its brand image can beat back those threats. Kohl's announced plans Monday to add Sephora mini-shops to roughly 75% of its 1,100 US stores, open 100...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Taste Of Home

This Is Why Goodwill Price Tags Come in Different Colors

There are a ton of reasons why we might find ourselves at a thrift store like Goodwill. Sometimes we’re looking for a set of vintage Pyrex, a piece of furniture to restore or even holiday decor. Every time you walk into a Goodwill, there are valuable items galore at bargain prices.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
SHAPE

Even Shoppers with Wide Feet Say These Best-Selling Sneakers Are Comfortable 'Right Out of the Box'

People with wide feet know the sneaker struggle all too well: You see a hyped-up pair that promises comfort, breathability, and ultra-cushy goodness, but once you try them on, you can barely get your toes in. And while more brands are finally catching on and offering wider options of classic running shoes, these iterations don't seem to go on sale as often. That's why it's exciting to see that Amazon's best-selling pair of women's cross-training shoes from New Balance is discounted in all wide sizes right now.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy