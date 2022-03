West Ham will play Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after knocking out record six-time winners Sevilla.The Hammers, who avoided an all-British clash with Rangers, will meet Eintracht Frankfurt or tournament favourites Barcelona in the semi-final were they to beat Lyon.Rangers have a last-eight date with Braga, with the winners going through to a semi-final against RB Leipzig or Atalanta.What a draw! 🤩Which game are you looking forward to most? 🍿#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/fVdgbRvHOH— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 18, 2022Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko scored as West Ham overturned a first-leg deficit against Sevilla on Thursday for a memorable...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO